On-X LTI Launches CHORD-X(TM) ePTFE Suture for Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement at STS 2013

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On-X® Life Technologies, Inc. (On-X LTI) announced today the availability of its newest product for heart valve repair and replacement at the Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) 49th Annual Meeting in Los Angeles in Booth #625. On-X LTI's CHORD-X™ is an ePTFE suture for the repair and replacement of mitral valve chordae tendeneae "chords."

Made of non-absorbable polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE), CHORD-X is a porous microstructure with 50 percent air by volume to allow for tissue in-growth. It comes with two needle choices, a 3/8 circle needle and a ½ circle needle.

On-X invites surgeons to two Satellite Symposia held tonight and Monday night.

Title: Factors that Accelerate Tissue Valve Failure When: 7:00 pm, January 27 Where: JW Marriott Los Angeles Diamond Ballroom, Salon 5 Presenters: Lawrence H. Cohn, M.D., Boston Omar M. Lattouf, M.D., Ph.D., Atlanta Xavier Ruyra-Baliarda, M.D., FECTS, Barcelona, Spain Title: Mitral Valve Repair: A Simplified Approach When: 7:00 pm, January 28 Where: JW Marriott Los Angeles Diamond Ballroom, Salon 5 Presenters: A. Marc Gillinov, M.D., Cleveland, OH Vincent A. Gaudiani, M.D., San Francisco Richard J. Shemin, M.D., Los Angeles

"Today marks our entry into the mitral valve repair market with the introduction of our CHORD-X ePTFE suture," said Clyde Baker, On-X LTI's president. "The launch of this new product along with our submission to the FDA/CE authorities of an application to modify the Instructions for Use (IFU) for the On-X valve to lower anticoagulation levels than the previously recommended by profession society guidelines last October, gives us every indication that 2013 will be a remarkable year as we continue to develop products that make it easier for surgeons to repair and replace diseased valves and safer for patients."

On-X Life Technologies is the maker of the On-X valve, the result of a breakthrough in medical grade carbon technology—On-X® pure pyrolytic carbon. In addition to providing a more thromboresistant surface, the comparatively high strength of pure On-X Carbon® enabled On-X LTI to make significant valve design changes that resulted in a prosthesis that acts more like a natural valve in its treatment of blood. It is well documented that the On-X valve does not produce the turbulence and blood damage commonly produced by other mechanical heart valve prostheses and, therefore, significantly reduces the potential for life-threatening blood clots.

About On-X LTI

On-X® Life Technologies, Inc. (On-X LTI) develops heart valve replacements that significantly improve the quality of life of patients. Jack Bokros, Ph.D., and his associates founded On-X LTI in 1994 to further advance prosthetic heart valve technology by capitalizing on their new form of pyrolytic carbon. The company has FDA, CE and Japanese approval for sale of the On-X® valve. On-X LTI also provides contract-manufacturing services utilizing its patented pyrolytic carbon to manufacturers of other medical products, including orthopedic joint and spine prostheses. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, On-X LTI is a privately held company. More information is located at www.onxlti.com.

