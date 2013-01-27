Lexington Chiropractor Focuses on Wellness Benefits for the Whole Family

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 27, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Lexington chiropractor Dr. Kevin Lynch, chiropractic care is not beneficial to adults alone who suffer from chronic pain. Dr. Lynch says that the entire family can benefit from care, which reduces the risk for injury, pain, headaches and migraines. Dr. Lynch follows a whole body approach to preventive care, which stresses injury and illness prevention through proper spinal alignment. The chiropractor says that gentle spinal adjustments can correct misalignments in children that affect ADHD, chronic earaches and colic.

Dr. Kevin Lynch, a Lexington chiropractor and owner of Lynch Chiropractic Center is educating patients about the benefits of chiropractic care for the entire family. According to Dr. Lynch, chiropractic adjustments are safe for individuals of all ages, including children and seniors.

"Chiropractic adjustments maintain a properly aligned spine, which is essential for whole body wellness," said Dr. Lynch. "A strong spine is the foundation for a healthy body. Proper spinal alignment reduces the risk for injury, pain and illness in children and adults."

Dr. Lynch says that gentle adjustments are safe and effective for young children. Correcting spinal misalignments can remove blockages in the nervous system, which may affect ADHD, colic, acute earaches and other common childhood ailments.

"Many people do not realize that chiropractic adjustments are effective for more than just managing chronic pain," said Dr. Lynch. "They can help reduce the pain of pregnancy, help expectant mothers prepare for natural child birth, reduce the severity of common childhood ailments, and also help patients heal after a personal injury."

The pregnancy chiropractor regularly treats expectant mothers using gentle, hands-on techniques. These treatments can help relieve pressure on the pelvis and reduce other pregnancy pain symptoms. Dr. Lynch also recommends regular spinal adjustments to help prevent the occurrence of back pain, neck pain, headaches and migraines.

"Contemporary medicine typically waits until a patient is suffering from back pain and neck pain to treat these symptoms," said Dr. Lynch. "Our approach is different. Whole body care focuses on preventing the occurrence of pain in the first place. Why suffer from back pain, neck pain, headaches and migraines when we can prevent these problems before they ever begin?"

According to Dr. Lynch, routine adjustments maintain proper spinal alignment, which not only reduces the risk for pain, but also improves overall health. Patients may enjoy greater energy levels, sleep better at night, and experience fewer low-grade illnesses and allergies.

"I believe everyone deserves to live an active, pain-free life," said Dr. Lynch. "This is why I became a chiropractor. I enjoy sharing the benefits of chiropractic adjustments with patients; it's truly life-changing care."

Lynch Chiropractic Center provides natural pain management and whole body wellness care for patients in the Georgetown, Winchester, Nicholasville, Versailles and Richmond communities. Dr. Lynch has been serving the Lexington community for more than 27 years.

CONTACT: Lynch Chiropractic Center 888-667-5235