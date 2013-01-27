Holliston Chiropractor Treats Growing Number of Injuries From Auto Accidents

HOLLISTON, Mass., Jan. 27, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto accident injury patients may benefit from chiropractic care and holistic treatment options, says chiropractor Dr. Michael Krupa of Holliston Spine & Sports Center. The chiropractor, who has experience with spinal trauma and whiplash injuries, is encouraging accident victims to learn more about the benefits offered by chiropractic care. Traditional medical treatments include immobilizing the neck or using medication to manage pain. However, Dr. Krupa says these treatments are ineffective for long-term pain management and injury rehabilitation because they fail to address the underlying injury. Dr. Krupa says that chiropractic care provides immediate pain relief and supports the body's natural healing process.

Should whiplash victims immobilize their necks following auto accidents? According to Holliston chiropractor Dr. Michael J. Krupa, wearing a cervical collar for extended periods after an auto accident may actually do more harm than good.

"Immobilizing the neck after auto injuries may restrict the flow of oxygenated blood, which can actually slow the healing process. Medication is equally ineffective long-term. Painkillers may provide some relief, but as soon as the medication wears off, the pain will return," said Dr. Krupa.

Rather than relying on medication to "cover up" pain or immobilizing the neck, the chiropractor is raising awareness about the importance of addressing the underlying injury through spinal adjustments, but advises that a full assessment will determine the severity of injuries and the right healing approach.

Whiplash is the most common car accident injury, affecting millions of Americans each year. Symptoms of this injury include soreness and stiffness of the neck, chronic neck pain, and recurring headaches or migraines. When this neck injury occurs, it can cause a misalignment of the spine, triggering chronic pain.

"Chiropractic care is an effective treatment for whiplash and other auto accident injuries because it addresses the underlying cause for pain," said Dr. Krupa. "By restoring proper alignment to the spine, these treatments naturally manage pain without the need for medication."

Dr. Krupa, a chiropractor with Holliston Spine & Sports Center in Holliston, MA, recommends that accident victims seek diagnostic care as soon as possible following auto accidents.

"The earlier a patient seeks treatment, the more we can do to help reduce the risk for chronic pain," said Dr. Krupa. "Without prompt care, scar tissue may form, which makes the healing process more complicated."

Dr. Krupa says the number of injuries causes by auto accidents is increasing, thanks to in-car distractions like texting or talking on the phone. Even a fender bender caused by distracted driving can still lead to serious health problems.

"Untreated injuries from auto accidents increase the risk for chronic neck pain, headaches, migraines and back problems," said Dr. Krupa. "It's important to receive a chiropractic assessment to address injuries and prevent future symptoms."

Dr. Krupa treats patients in Milford, Ashland and Medway.

CONTACT: Holliston Spine & Sports Center 888-667-5235