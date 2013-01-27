Ocala Veterinarian Partners With PETS for Emergency Veterinary Care

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 27, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An Ocala pet wellness veterinarian wishes to spread the word about his hospital's partnership with an after-hours emergency facility. Town & Country Animal Hospital refers emergency cases that occur outside of its normal operating hours to PETS (Pet Emergency Treatment Services). "We are proud to be associated with this advanced after-hours emergency care center," says Kelly Culbertson, DVM. "We want our patients to receive a high standard of emergency veterinary care as quickly as they can possibly get it. Our referral relationship with PETS helps to ensure that this will happen."

PETS is an organization of local veterinarians in cooperation with the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine. The centrally-located clinic offers emergency care from 5pm to 8am on weekdays, and around the clock on weekends, to meet the needs of pets that require immediate attention when most veterinary centers are closed.

"Unfortunately, an emergency doesn't always happen during business hours," observes Dr. Culbertson. "A crisis situation such as choking, toxin ingestion or a traumatic accident can occur any time of day or night. PETS is our answer to this need for after-hours emergency care."

Other typical pet emergency scenarios include vomiting, diarrhea, respiratory or heart problems, neurological crises, bloat, abdominal pain, and complications from a chronic illness. Town & Country Animal Hospital will automatically forward after-hours emergency calls to the PETS clinic. A full staff of assistants and technicians stand by to help the emergency vets deal with incoming cases.

While Town & Country Animal Hospital provides comprehensive emergency and critical care services, including blood transfusions, it closes at 6pm on weekdays and at 12pm on Saturdays (remaining closed on Sundays). Town & Country Animal Hospital is one of 19 area veterinary hospitals involved with the organizations since its founding in 2012. Dr. Culbertson himself helped bring the organization to fruition, and he continues to sit on its board.

His central message, however, is that pet owners realize that they have a place to turn for round-the-clock emergency care. "If your pet suffers an emergency at 2 in the morning or on a Sunday, don't panic," Dr. Culbertson says. "Contact PETS to get the immediate treatment your pet might need."

Town & Country Animal Hospital provides emergency and critical care, dental care, boarding, grooming, surgery, general wellness care and other services for pets in Ocala, Silver Springs, Marion County, Williston and Morriston.

CONTACT: Town & Country Animal Hospital 888-667-5235