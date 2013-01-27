Massage Provides Health Benefits, Natural Back Pain Relief Says Harrisburg Chiropractor

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 27, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skocik Chiropractic in Harrisburg, PA is educating patients about the benefits of regular massage treatments for enhanced back pain relief. According to Dr. Albert Skocik, many individuals do not realize that massage offers important health benefits that extend beyond relaxation and stress management. Combining therapeutic massage with chiropractic adjustments and acupressure offers enhanced back pain relief. Studies show that massage therapy can also speed the healing process following a soft tissue injury, such as sports injury or workplace injury.

Dr. Albert Skocik, a chiropractor with more than 16 years of experience, is encouraging his patients to add something new to their treatment plans. According to Dr. Skocik, therapeutic massage offers many important health benefits, including enhanced back pain management and faster injury rehabilitation.

"Massage is a natural, non-invasive therapy that relieves chronic pain and promotes healing after an injury," said Dr. Skocik. "I am encouraging patients to think of these treatments as an investment in their health."

After an injury, the body can become stiff and inflexible. Trigger point therapy and myofascial release are two types of massages that target muscle pain. Massaging sore muscles can help break up scar tissue and restore natural movement to the body. Myofascial release goes even deeper, targeting the fascia and connective tissues.

"Breaking up scar tissue adhesions is extremely important for injury rehabilitation," said Dr. Skocik. "Deep tissue massages, like trigger point therapy and myofascial release, help to relieve pain without the need for medication."

These treatments are also beneficial for patients struggling with chronic pain conditions, like fibromyalgia. In addition to pain relief, massaging sore and stiff muscles promotes internal healing. After an injury, toxins and lactic acid can accumulate within the muscle tissue. The act of massaging soft tissue promotes the flow of fresh, oxygenated blood, which helps to flush out these toxins.

Massages also improve circulation while lowering blood pressure and cortisol levels. After treatment, patients report feeling calm, relaxed and centered.

"When patients are under constant stress, it can be difficult for the body to heal," said Dr. Skocik. "Massages directly support the healing process while also regulating the immune system and supporting whole body health."

The practice frequently integrates therapeutic massages with chiropractic care, acupressure and other complementary therapies to enhance the pain management or injury rehabilitation process.

"At our practice, we recognize that every patient faces a unique series of wellness challenges," said Dr. Skocik. "Through years of practice, we have found that an integrated approach to treatment delivers the best results for patients. Different treatments are effective for different patients. For many, a combination of chiropractic adjustments with massages or acupressure delivers the best results."

Individuals may learn more about the benefits of massages for back pain relief by visiting http://www.harrisburgchirodc.com.

CONTACT: Skocik Chiropractic 888-667-5235