Tacoma Chiropractor Announces Success in Managing Chronic Pain Conditions

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 27, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacoma chiropractors Dr. George Keogh and Dr. Darin Schultz announced that their practice, Proctor Chiropractic, has had significant success managing chronic pain in patients. The chiropractors use a combination of spinal adjustments, massage therapy, physical therapy techniques and fascia release techniques to help treat chronic pain conditions. According to the chiropractors, this combination of complementary therapies provides the best results for patients.

Proctor Chiropractic is encouraging chronic pain sufferers to try non-invasive, drug-free treatments such as chiropractic care. According to the pain management center, chiropractic adjustments, along with massage therapy and physical therapy techniques, are an effective option for treating chronic pain.

"Tacoma chiropractic care is an effective, drug-free treatment option for chronic pain," said Dr. George Keogh. "Spinal adjustments address the underlying mechanical cause for pain, such as a misalignment in the cervical spine."

According to Dr. Keogh and fellow chiropractor Dr. Darin Schultz, medication can only temporarily cover up neck and back pain. As long as a spinal misalignment persists, patients will continue to experience pain.

"Tacoma chronic pain patients choose our practice because we actually treat the causes for pain, rather than simply using medication to manage the symptoms," said Dr. Schultz. "By combining spinal adjustments with massage therapy and physical therapy techniques, we help patients achieve their wellness goals."

Both Dr. Keogh and Dr. Schultz regularly attend continuing education and training programs to stay up to date on the latest chiropractic techniques for pain management. This previous September Dr. Keogh was an attendee at an advanced fascia release seminar in Italy.

"The seminar was beneficial and enabled me to bring back the latest, cutting-edge techniques to help our patients," said Dr. Keogh. "While these techniques are widely used in Europe to great success, they are offered by fewer than 150 doctors here in the United States. Fascia release is a technique that uses hands-on manipulation to release tension trapped deep within the muscle fascia. This helps restore flexibility and mobility to injured body parts."

In the previous year, the pain management center also announced the addition of two new massage therapists to the practice's wellness team. Licensed massage therapists Carla Cunningham and Jay Wence are joining Rebecca Reed to provide a variety of therapeutic massage techniques.

"We are excited to have welcomed Carla and Jay to our Tacoma wellness center," said Dr. Schultz. "Massage therapy is an important component of a comprehensive pain management program. Therapeutic massage helps to relieve chronic back and neck pain while promoting internal healing."

Proctor Chiropractic provides comprehensive pain management, injury rehabilitation and wellness services. The practice is also active in the Tacoma community and sponsors the Proctor's Farmers market. On November 1, 2012 the practice moved a mile down the street to a larger space located at 3901 6th Ave. More information is available on the practice's website at http://www.proctorchiropractic.com/.

