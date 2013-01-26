Notice From the Securities Arbitration Law Firm of Klayman & Toskes To All UBS Customers Who Are Eligible To Participate in the Recently Certified Class Action Regarding Lehman Principal Protection Notes

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Securities Arbitration Law Firm of Klayman & Toskes, P.A. ("K&T"), www.lehmanprincipalprotectionnotes.com , announced today that a securities class action lawsuit filed against UBS Financial Services UBS, Case No. 09-md-02017, has recently obtained certification for a class of investors who purchased certain Lehman Principal Protection Notes from UBS. UBS customers who are eligible to participate in the class action should consider whether they should participate in the class action or file an individual securities arbitration claim in the arbitration forum established by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA").

K&T reminds eligible class members of the benefits of filing an individual securities arbitration claim against UBS, as opposed to participating in the class action lawsuit. By participating in the class action lawsuit, investors will most likely recover a nominal amount. As a result, it may be more beneficial to file a securities arbitration claim to recover losses sustained in Lehman Notes. In 2003, K&T conducted a detailed study of securities arbitration versus class action. The study concluded that investors who file a securities arbitration claim traditionally obtain an overall higher rate of recovery as opposed to participating in a class action lawsuit. To view the full results of the comparison, please visit our web-site: http://www.nasd-law.com/documents/classvr.pdf

The class action alleges that UBS violated federal securities laws by selling structured products to its customers, despite the fact that it was aware that Lehman's ability to meet these obligations was called into question because of its deteriorating financial condition. Further, it is alleged that UBS' offering materials for the so called "principal protection notes" was false and misleading in that it failed to adequately disclose that "principal protection" was contingent on the solvency of Lehman.

The attorneys at Klayman & Toskes are dedicated to aggressively pursuing claims on behalf of Lehman Note investors who have suffered substantial losses. Klayman & Toskes, an experienced, qualified and nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation. It continues its representation of investors throughout the world in securities arbitration and litigation matters against major Wall Street brokerage firms.

If you wish to discuss this announcement or purchased Lehman Principal Protection Notes from UBS, please contact Steven D. Toskes, Esquire or Jahan K. Manasseh, Esquire of Klayman & Toskes, P.A.

