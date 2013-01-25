Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Announces Dividend

HOULTON, Maine, Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. KTHN, parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, announced that it has declared a cash dividend of $.0975 per share for the first quarter of 2013. In making the announcement Jon J. Prescott, Katahdin Trust Company President & CEO stated that it represented an 8.3% increase over last year's first quarter dividend. The dividend will be payable on March 25, 2013 to all shareholders of record as of March 11, 2013.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. stock is quoted on the OTC Markets quote board OTCQB under the symbol KTHN. Current stock information can be found at otcmarkets.com/home.

Katahdin Trust Company, established in 1918, provides banking services to individuals and businesses from 17 offices in northern and central Maine, online at www.katahdintrust.com, and operates a commercial loan office in Scarborough.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. has been recognized for six consecutive years as one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the country by American Banker magazine.

The Katahdin Bankshares Corp. logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=7340

CONTACT: Vicki Smith, Senior Vice President Katahdin Trust Company Telephone: (207) 521-0455, Ext. 13511