NASDAQ Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in NASDAQ Stocks as of Settlement Date January 15, 2013

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of January 15, 2013, short interest in 2,140 NASDAQ Global MarketSM securities totaled 6,838,284,912 shares compared with 6,851,334,504 shares in 2,143 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of December 31, 2012. The mid-January short interest represents 4.81 days average daily NASDAQ Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 3.67 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 511 securities on The NASDAQ Capital MarketSM totaled 359,652,923 shares at the end of the settlement date of January 15, 2013 compared with 351,024,212 shares in 507 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 5.59 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period's figure of 4.97.

In summary, short interest in all 2,651 NASDAQ® securities totaled 7,197,937,835 shares at the January 15, 2013 settlement date, compared with 2,650 issues and 7,202,358,716 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 4.84 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 3.71 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each NASDAQ security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on NASDAQ Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit http://quotes.nasdaq.com/asp/MasterDataEntry.asp?page=ShortInterest or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

