StellarOne Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StellarOne Corporation STEL (StellarOne), announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.08 per share payable on February 25, 2013 to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2013. The payment represents an annual yield to shareholders of approximately 2.3% based on the closing price of StellarOne stock on January 24, 2013.

About StellarOne

StellarOne Corporation is a traditional community bank with assets of $3 billion offering a full range of business and consumer banking services, including trust and wealth management services. Through the activities of our sole subsidiary, StellarOne Bank, we operate over 50 full-service financial centers, two loan production offices, and over 60 ATMs serving the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley, Shenandoah Valley, Richmond, Tidewater, and Central and North Central Virginia.

Forward-Looking Statements

