Webinar Alert -- An RtI Solution for Schools: How One Arizona School District Raised Test Scores and Reduced Special Education Referrals

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 3:08 PM | 2 min read

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: A free webinar for K-12 educators interested in learning how to design and implement a Response to Intervention (RtI) program to help struggling students
   
WHO: Sandy Brimhall, Dir. of Special Services, Show Low Unified School District,
  Cory Armes, M.Ed., senior manager, Scientific Learning Corp.
   
WHEN: Tues., Jan. 29 – 11 a.m. EST, 8 a.m. PST
   
REGISTER: http://www.scilearn.com/company/webinars/realtime.php

When Director of Special Services Sandy Brimhall arrived at Show Low Unified School District, she noticed the district had a high percentage of students receiving special education services. Three years later, the rural Arizona school district showed a considerable decrease in special ed referrals and discipline incidents, and increases in test scores and the number of students meeting or exceeding the state standards in reading and writing.

Join Brimhall on Tues., Jan. 29 at 8 a.m. PST for a webinar to learn how Show Low officials researched solutions and implemented the Fast ForWord® software in all schools to build foundational reading and language skills, and address the cognitive skills many students struggle with — memory, attention, processing rate, and sequencing. Show Low reports that having the Fast ForWord program as a mandated part of the RtI process has not only reduced special ed referrals and raised test scores, but it has helped the district save money as well.

Joining Brimhall in the webinar is Cory Armes, a senior manager at Scientific Learning Corp. SCIL, creators of the Fast ForWord family of products. Armes holds a bachelor's degree in both general and special education and a master's degree in special education.

The webinar is free, but registration is required. Go to: http://www.scilearn.com/company/webinars/realtime.php

The Scientific Learning Corp. logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=15680

CONTACT: Media inquiries: Leslie Eicher, Eicher Communications Inc. 314-965-1776 Leslie@EicherCommunications.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

