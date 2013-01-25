CDTi Receives CARB Verification for Purifilter(R) EGR Product

Presents Additional Market Opportunity



Features CDTI's Breakthrough DPF Technology

VENTURA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. CDTI ("CDTi"), a cleantech emissions control company, is pleased to announce that it has received full verification from the California Air Resources Board ("CARB") for its Purifilter® EGR emission reduction system. Purifilter® EGR, which is also verified by the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA"), features CDTI's patented breakthrough MPC® technology and is fully compliant with CARB fleet rules.

Due to its unique design, Purifilter® EGR, a passively-regenerating diesel particulate filter ("DPF"), provides exceptional filtration and regeneration efficiency for the removal of particulate matter. The product addresses a significant number of exhaust gas recirculation ("EGR") equipped heavy duty trucks currently subject to the California Truck and Bus Regulation, which requires diesel trucks and buses that operate in California to be upgraded to reduce emissions by various deadlines.

"In November 2012, we received an Executive Order from CARB, which enabled us to begin selling Purifilter® EGR to fleet operators pending final verification. We are extremely pleased to announce that we have now received the anticipated final verification from CARB," said Craig Breese, Chief Executive Officer of CDTi. "Purifilter® EGR, one of our most advanced filter solutions, is a key addition to our innovative portfolio of emission reduction systems. With our extensive retrofit experience and large distributor network, we are absolutely committed to addressing this larger market opportunity."

