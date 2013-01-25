Zygo Corporation Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn., Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zygo Corporation ZIGO fiscal 2013 second quarter financial results will be distributed after the market closes on Thursday, February 7, 2013. The Company will conduct a conference call to review its results at 5 p.m. Eastern Time that same evening. The dial-in number for this call is 1-800-404-8174. A replay of the call will also be available at www.zygo.com for 30 days following the call.

Zygo Corporation is a worldwide supplier of optical metrology instruments, precision optics and electro-optical design and manufacturing services serving customers in the semiconductor capital equipment, bio-medical, scientific and industrial markets.

The Zygo Corporation logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=10822

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release regarding financial performance, condition and operations and the business strategy, plans, anticipated revenues, bookings, market acceptance, growth rates, market opportunities and objectives of management of the Company for future operations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or plans for the future operating and financial performance of the Company based upon information currently available and assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan(s)," "strategy," "project," "should" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of current or future operating or financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are fluctuations in capital spending of our customers; fluctuations in revenues to our major customers; manufacturing and supplier risks; risks of booking cancellations, push-outs and de-bookings; dependence on timing and market acceptance of new product development; rapid technological and market change; risks in international operations; risks related to the reorganization of our business; dependence on proprietary technology and key personnel; length of the revenue cycle; environmental regulations; investment portfolio returns; fluctuations in our stock price; the risk that anticipated growth opportunities may be smaller than anticipated or may not be realized; and risks related to business acquisitions. Zygo Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release except as required by law. Further information on potential factors that could affect Zygo Corporation's business is described in our reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2012, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 13, 2012.

CONTACT: For Further Information Call: John P. Jordan Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer Voice: 860-347-8506 inquire@zygo.com