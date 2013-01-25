Monarch Financial Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Financial Holdings, Inc. MNRK, the holding company for Monarch Bank, announced that on January 23, 2013, its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable on February 28, 2013 to shareholders of record on February 11, 2013. The amount and declaration of future cash dividends are subject to Board of Director's approval in addition to regulatory restrictions.

"We increased our quarterly cash dividend per share to $0.05 during the second quarter of 2012, and then issued a 20% stock dividend in the fourth quarter of 2012. The stock dividend had the impact of creating a 20% increase in the cash dividends each of our shareholders will receive in late February when compared to the previous payout," stated Brad E. Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer. "This effective increase in our dividends is driven by our strong financial performance."

Monarch Financial Holdings, Inc. is the one-bank holding company for Monarch Bank. Monarch Bank is a community bank with ten banking offices in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and Suffolk, Virginia. OBX Bank, a division of Monarch Bank, operates offices in Kitty Hawk and Nags Head, North Carolina. Services are also provided through over fifty ATMs located in the South Hampton Roads area and the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and "Monarch Online" consumer, mobile and business internet banking (monarchbank.com). Monarch Mortgage and our affiliated mortgage companies have over twenty offices with locations in Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, and South Carolina. Our subsidiaries/divisions include Monarch Bank, OBX Bank, Monarch Mortgage (secondary mortgage origination), OBX Bank Mortgage (secondary mortgage origination), Coastal Home Mortgage, LLC (secondary mortgage origination), Regional Home Mortgage, LLC (secondary mortgage origination), Monarch Home Funding, LLC (secondary mortgage origination), Monarch Investments (investment and insurance solutions), Real Estate Security Agency, LLC (title agency) and Monarch Capital, LLC (commercial mortgage brokerage). The shares of common stock of Monarch Financial Holdings, Inc. are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MNRK", and shares of our preferred stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MNRKP".

