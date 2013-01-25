Clear Capital(R) Streams Largest Set of Home Price Data to Bloomberg Subscribers

TRUCKEE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Capital (www.clearcapital.com), the premium provider of data, collateral risk assessment, and real estate asset valuation and analytics, announced today the availability of its home price data to the more than 310,000 subscribers of the Bloomberg Professional service - a software platform that delivers data, news and analytics to business and financial professionals globally.

The Clear Capital Home Data Index™ (HDI), the most timely, most granular home price index, is now accessible to Bloomberg's subscribers by typing CLCA <GO>. This index calculates trends in home price data at any given time, eliminating the lag associated with monthly or quarterly reports. The agreement pairs best-in-class data providers to help mortgage market participants make better decisions on collateral valuations.

The Bloomberg Professional service will stream Clear Capital's Home Data Index, two-year forecast, and real estate-owned (REO) saturation rate for 30 select metropolitan statistical areas (MSA), four US regional series, and US national series at no additional cost to subscribers. This will give subscribers the ability to search, chart, and analyze Clear Capital's proprietary home data alongside other relevant datasets available via Bloomberg's platform.

"Our entire business is about measuring and understanding housing markets. Our data is the foundation of our collateral valuations. We've always been proud of the fact our data reports on price trends before other industry indices and that it evaluates price trends at a much deeper level. The availability of our index on Bloomberg allows us to share our wealth of housing data with more colleagues in the mortgage and lending industries," said Alex Villacorta, director of research and analytics at Clear Capital.

"We believe the timeliness and depth of our data will have a positive impact on the industry," said Villacorta. "For our customers, the ability to use the up-to-date information is crucial for smart investments. Our index relies on a patent pending, rolling quarter methodology, which means we can report on trends with virtually no lag time and earlier than nearly any other data provider," Villacorta said.

"By offering a zip-code-level index set, we offer the granularity needed due to wide variation in home prices and characteristics within markets," said Villacorta. "Providing Clear Capital data in conjunction with the robust data, news and analytics offered via the Bloomberg Professional service will enable investors to make timely and better informed investment decisions."

The Clear Capital index gives equal weight to REO sales and lower-priced homes versus other indices that give more importance to expensive homes. By recognizing the importance REOs have on the market, Clear Capital's approach of equal weighting is designed to provide a more holistic view of the market.

In addition to its data on 30 select MSAs, Clear Capital will offer premier annual subscriptions for access to data on more than 10,000 zip codes nationwide.

About Clear Capital

Clear Capital (www.clearcapital.com) is the premium provider of data and solutions for residential and commercial real estate asset valuation and collateral risk assessment for large financial services companies. Our products include appraisals, broker price opinions, property condition inspections, value reconciliations, quality assurance services, and home data indices. Clear Capital's combination of progressive technology, high caliber in-house staff, and a well-trained network of more than 40,000 field experts sets a new standard for accurate, up-to-date, and well documented valuation data and assessments. The Company's customers include the largest U.S. banks, investment firms, and other financial organizations. Clear Capital's home price data can be accessed on the Bloomberg Professional service by typing CLCA <GO>.

