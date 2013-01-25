Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Seeks to Recover Losses Sustained by W&T Offshore, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are investigating W&T Offshore, Inc. ("W&T" or the "Company") and its Board of Directors in connection with the Company's failure to comply with federal and state regulations and requesting that the Board improve the company's governance and internal controls so as to avoid such violations going forward.

A recently unsealed whistleblower complaint alleges that since at least 2009 the Company has repeatedly discharged oil into the Gulf of Mexico, failed to record the discharges, and falsified water samples and related reports. Furthermore, recently a fire started on one of its platforms, causing evacuation of personnel and an oil spill. Based on these violations, the Company is now subject to a grand jury investigation by the U.S. Attorney General of the eastern district of Louisiana, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

