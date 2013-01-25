ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Marathon Oil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter 2012 Dividend

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 12:33 PM | 29 seconds read

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Oil Corporation MRO announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend of 17 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on March 11, 2013, to stockholders of record on Feb. 20, 2013.

For more information on Marathon Oil Corporation, visit the Company's website at http://www.marathonoil.com.

CONTACT: Media Relations Contacts Lee Warren: 713-296-4103 John Porretto: 713-296-4102 Investor Relations Contacts Howard Thill: 713-296-4140 Chris Phillips: 713-296-3213

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases