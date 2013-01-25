Marathon Oil Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter 2012 Dividend

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Oil Corporation MRO announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend of 17 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on March 11, 2013, to stockholders of record on Feb. 20, 2013.

