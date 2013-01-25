SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of Qiao Xing Mobile Communication Company of Upcoming Deadline -- QXMCF

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholders of Qiao Xing Mobile Communication Company Ltd. ("Qiao Xing Mobile" or the "Company") (OTC Market:QXMCF.PK), are reminded of the securities class action against Qiao Xing Mobile and certain of its officers. The class action (12 Civ. 9264) filed in United States District Court, Southern District of New York, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Qiao Xing Mobile between September 10, 2010 and May 2, 2012, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). This class action seeks to recover damages against the Company and certain of its officers and directors as a result of alleged violations of the federal securities laws pursuant to Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Qiao Xing Mobile securities during the Class Period, you have until February 18, 2013 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.

Qiao Xing Mobile manufactures and sells mobile handsets.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Company made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was unable to provide the investing public with accurate and current information regarding its current financial results, operations or governance; (2) the Company lacked adequate internal and financial controls; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 30, 2012, the Company disclosed that it would not be able to file its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2011 "due to delays in obtaining certain required documents and information necessary for its public accounting firm to complete their audit procedures in a timely manner."

On May 2, 2012, the Company announced the immediate resignation of its Chief Financial Officer. On this news Qiao Xing Mobile shares declined $0.20 per share or 29%, to close at $0.48 per share.

On May 17, 2012, the NYSE delisted Qiao Xing Mobile shares. When the stock started trading on over-the-counter market the next day, the stock declined $0.33 per share or nearly 69%, to close at $0.15 per share on May 18, 2012.

