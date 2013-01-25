Automatic Data Processing Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 43.5 cents per share payable April 1, 2013 to shareholders of record on March 8, 2013.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP, with more than $10 billion in revenues and approximately 600,000 clients, is one of the world's largest providers of business outsourcing solutions. Leveraging over 60 years of experience, ADP offers a wide range of human resource, payroll, tax and benefits administration solutions from a single source. ADP's easy-to-use solutions for employers provide superior value to companies of all types and sizes. ADP is also a leading provider of integrated computing solutions to auto, truck, motorcycle, marine, recreational vehicle, and heavy equipment dealers throughout the world. For more information about ADP or to contact a local ADP sales office, reach us at 1.800.225.5237 or visit the company's website at www.ADP.com.

