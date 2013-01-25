ñol

WestWorld Tours Offers Help to Clients of Former Tour Operator

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 12:00 PM | 1 min read

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently Anik Tours Ltd., operating under the name Pacific Gold Tours, closed its operations in British Columbia. This has affected travelers across Western Canada.

As a result of Pacific Gold Tours' unfortunate situation, WestWorld Tours has been contacted by two clients who were left stranded and have asked for assistance. WestWorld Tours has complied by making a commitment to provide replacement tours of a similar nature, to these two clients, and at special reduced pricing. This offer by WestWorld Tours is now open to all Pacific Gold Tours customers who have paid deposits or made full payment on tours that are now cancelled.

Pacific Gold Tours passengers are asked to contact their travel agent or WestWorld Tours at 1-877-522-TOUR (8687) for further information and assistance.

The WestWorld Tours logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=16856

CONTACT: For more information, please contact: Kelly L. Watson Business Development Manager WestWorld Tours 1-866-322-3032 www.westworldtours.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases