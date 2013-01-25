ñol

Southeastern Bank Financial Corp. Reports Positive Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2012

by Benzinga Staff
January 25, 2013 11:43 AM | 16 min read

AUGUSTA, Ga., Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southeastern Bank Financial Corp. SBFC, the holding company for Georgia Bank & Trust Company of Augusta (GB&T), today reported quarterly net income of $3.9 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2012, or $0.58 in diluted earnings per share, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.45 in diluted earnings per share, in the fourth quarter of 2011. For the full year, the company reported net income of $14.4 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.0 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, for 2011.

"We are pleased to have ended 2012 on a strong note, generating a 29.3 percent gain in quarterly net income over the fourth quarter of last year and a 30.7 percent increase in earnings for 2012 over 2011," said President and Chief Executive Officer R. Daniel Blanton. "Our effort and performance over the entire year have been solid and our success is reflected in the fact that we increased net interest income in a historically low interest rate environment, improved our deposit mix, grew loans in a market of low demand and improved our asset quality in what continues to be a challenging economic environment."

Total assets at Dec. 31, 2012, were $1.7 billion, an increase of $47.7 million from Dec. 31, 2011. Loans outstanding at the end of the fourth quarter were $901.5 million, an increase of $25.9 million from Dec. 31, 2011. Total deposits were $1.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2012, an increase of $2.0 million from Dec. 31, 2011. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $43.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2012.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 totaled $13.1 million, a 5.2 percent increase from $12.4 million for the same period in 2011. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter totaled $5.5 million, a decrease from $5.7 million for the same period a year ago, due to a reduction in investment securities gains as compared to 2011. Noninterest expense was $11.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, a 2.6 percent decrease from a year ago resulting from lower losses on other real estate.

The net interest margin was 3.30 percent for the quarter-ended Dec. 31, 2012, compared to 3.34 percent for the third quarter of 2012, and 3.28 percent for the same period a year ago. Annualized return on average assets (ROA) was 0.92 percent for the fourth quarter of 2012, an increase of 18 basis points from the same period a year ago, and annualized return on average shareholder's equity (ROE) was 11.52 percent, an increase of 115 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2011.

Nonperforming assets at Dec. 31, 2012, were 2.08 percent of total assets, compared to 2.03 percent at Sept. 30, 2012, and 3.19 percent at Dec. 31, 2011. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2012 totaled 0.84 percent of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to 0.93 percent annualized in the third quarter of 2012 and 1.26 percent annualized in the fourth quarter of 2011. The company held $3.5 million in OREO at Dec. 31, 2012, compared to $6.2 million at December 31, 2011.

The company's loan-loss provision expense was $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2012, a 33.3 percent decrease from $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2012, and a 34.1 percent decrease from $2.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The allowance for loan losses at Dec. 31, 2012, was $28.9 million, or 3.20 percent of loans outstanding, compared to $29.0 million, or 3.32 percent of loans outstanding, at Dec. 31, 2011.

Net interest income for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2012, was $51.6 million, a 2.1 percent increase from $50.6 million in the full year 2011. Noninterest income was $21.5 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2012, a 9.3 percent increase from $19.7 million in the same period of 2011, primarily as a result of a 32.4 percent increase in mortgage income for the year. Noninterest expense was $44.1 million for the full year 2012, compared to $42.0 million in the same period in 2011.

"We significantly reduced our provision for loan losses due to the growing strength and stability of our loan portfolio," said Blanton. "We will continue to monitor our assets closely, however, keeping in line with our conservative approach to banking."

About Southeastern Bank Financial Corp.

Southeastern Bank Financial Corp. is the $1.7 billion-asset bank holding company of Georgia Bank & Trust Company of Augusta (GB&T). GB&T is the largest locally owned and operated community bank in the Augusta metro market, with nine full-service Augusta-area offices, three full-service offices in Aiken County, S.C. operating as Southern Bank & Trust and one limited service Loan Production Office in Athens, GA. The company also has mortgage operations in Augusta and Savannah. The banks focus primarily on real estate, commercial and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, and also provides wealth management and trust services. The company's common stock is publicly traded under the symbol SBFC on OTCQB. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com or by visiting the Company's Web site, www.georgiabankandtrust.com.

Safe Harbor Statement – Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release by Southeastern Bank Financial Corporation (The Company) other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking and subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are made based upon management's belief as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including: unanticipated changes in the Bank's local economy and in the national economy; governmental monetary and fiscal policies; deposit levels, loan demand, loan collateral values and securities portfolio values; difficulties in interest rate risk management; difficulties in operating in a variety of geographic areas; the effects of competition in the banking business; changes in governmental regulation relating to the banking industry, including regulations relating to branching and acquisitions; failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for loan losses, including the value of collateral underlying delinquent loans; and other factors. The Company cautions that such factors are not exclusive. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by, or on behalf of, the Company.

     
SOUTHEASTERN BANK FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
     
Consolidated Balance Sheets
     
  December 31,
2012		  December 31,
2011
Assets (Unaudited)  
     
Cash and due from banks  $ 39,565,757  $ 51,080,600
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  4,322,317  18,760,812
Cash and cash equivalents  43,888,074  69,841,412
     
Available-for-sale securities  654,738,964  603,758,999
     
Loans held for sale  30,051,204  29,615,131
     
Loans  871,446,844  846,010,275
 Less allowance for loan losses  28,846,336  29,045,876
Loans, net  842,600,508  816,964,399
     
Premises and equipment, net  26,145,378  27,608,118
Accrued interest receivable  6,602,879  6,246,880
Bank-owned life insurance  34,825,588  30,713,488
Restricted equity securities  5,295,600  5,086,000
Other real estate owned  3,489,887  6,208,720
Prepaid FDIC assessment  2,023,977  3,419,738
Deferred tax asset  10,406,187  12,723,238
Other assets  2,434,228  2,586,986
     
   $1,662,502,474  $1,614,773,109
     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
     
Deposits    
 Noninterest-bearing  $ 158,066,510  $ 147,196,034
 Interest-bearing:    
 NOW accounts  349,531,376  346,235,936
 Savings  504,193,793  471,727,749
 Money management accounts  18,032,530  42,977,515
 Time deposits over $100,000  280,870,648  286,318,774
 Other time deposits  110,576,827  124,766,377
   1,421,271,684  1,419,222,385
     
Securities sold under repurchase agreements  976,433  700,798
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank  64,000,000  39,000,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  18,924,619  15,874,526
Subordinated debentures  21,546,646  22,946,646
     
Total liabilities  1,526,719,382  1,497,744,355
     
Stockholders' equity:    
Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares outstanding in 2012 and 2011, respectively  --   -- 
Common stock, $3.00 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 6,680,225 and 6,677,667 shares issued in 2012 and 2011, respectively; 6,675,000 and 6,677,667 shares outstanding in 2012 and 2011, respectively  20,040,675  20,033,001
Additional paid-in capital  62,835,122  62,767,133
Retained earnings  45,028,153  30,593,180
Treasury stock, at cost; 5,225 and 0 shares in 2012 and 2011, respectively  (72,680)  -- 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net  7,951,822  3,635,440
     
Total stockholders' equity  135,783,092  117,028,754
     
   $1,662,502,474  $1,614,773,109
         
 
SOUTHEASTERN BANK FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
         
Consolidated Statements of Income
         
(Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, December 31,
  2012 2011 2012 2011
Interest income:        
 Loans, including fees  $ 11,732,583  $11,945,592  $ 46,692,599  $50,036,221
 Investment securities  4,093,654  4,204,477  16,895,170  17,484,345
 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  20,272  26,834  81,848  119,728
Total interest income  15,846,509  16,176,903  63,669,617  67,640,294
         
Interest expense:        
 Deposits  2,106,626  3,154,118  9,425,091  14,443,074
 Securities sold under repurchase agreements  2,602  1,808  12,010  6,296
 Other borrowings  686,102  614,666  2,596,700  2,629,082
Total interest expense  2,795,330  3,770,592  12,033,801  17,078,452
         
Net interest income  13,051,179  12,406,311  51,635,816  50,561,842
         
Provision for loan losses  1,573,465  2,385,948  8,140,563  12,584,033
         
 Net interest income after provision for loan losses  11,477,714  10,020,363  43,495,253  37,977,809
         
Noninterest income:        
 Service charges and fees on deposits  1,819,570  1,691,869  6,848,502  6,749,018
 Gain on sales of loans  2,472,172  2,050,637  9,367,753  7,074,950
 Gain on sale of fixed assets  --   54,049  10,459  70,708
 Investment securities gains (losses), net  (120,192)  750,143  320,994  1,118,880
 Other-than-temporary loss        
 Total impairment loss  --   --   (13,314)  (191,618)
 Less loss recognized in other comprehensive income  --   --   (4,268)  (89,494)
Net impairment loss recognized in earnings  --   --   (9,046)  (102,124)
 Retail investment income  494,764  443,446  1,941,313  1,851,570
 Trust service fees  288,611  278,876  1,145,695  1,128,234
 Earnings from cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance  281,225  266,956  1,112,100  1,034,854
 Miscellaneous income  221,217  172,131  756,491  745,649
Total noninterest income  5,457,367  5,708,107  21,494,261  19,671,739
         
Noninterest expense:        
 Salaries and other personnel expense  6,546,113  6,015,029  25,889,475  23,222,936
 Occupancy expenses  982,430  1,044,877  4,093,548  4,359,701
 Other real estate losses, net  532,348  865,460  1,784,617  1,898,672
 Other operating expenses  3,227,502  3,655,851  12,300,551  12,560,027
Total noninterest expense  11,288,393  11,581,217  44,068,191  42,041,336
         
Income before income taxes  5,646,688  4,147,253  20,921,323  15,608,212
         
Income tax expense  1,750,627  1,134,151  6,486,350  4,563,638
         
Net income  $ 3,896,061  $ 3,013,102  $ 14,434,973  $11,044,574
         
Comprehensive income   $ 3,058,960  $ 1,589,769  $ 18,751,355  $16,913,531
         
Basic net income per share  $ 0.58  $ 0.45  $ 2.16  $ 1.65
         
Diluted net income per share  $ 0.58  $ 0.45  $ 2.16  $ 1.65
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding  6,675,000  6,677,697  6,678,215  6,676,774
         
 Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding  6,675,000  6,677,697  6,678,215  6,676,774
CONTACT: For More Information: Ronald L. Thigpen Executive Vice President and COO Southeastern Bank Financial Corp. 706-481-1014 Andy Mus Vice President Ketchum Inc. 404-879-9075

