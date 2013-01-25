Sun Valley Solar Solutions Announces Gold Level Sponsorship of Arizona SciTech Festival

PHOENIX, Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Valley Solar Solutions is the proud 2013 GOLD SPONSOR of the Arizona SciTech Festival, joining an amazing collaboration of Arizona's top companies, organizations and universities promoting STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. The Festival emphasizes the economic advantages and enormous job potential created by STEM in Arizona. Sun Valley Solar will be at more than 23 events across the state February 8 through March 17.

As part of this 6-week event, Sun Valley Solar Solutions is inspiring kids of all ages to complete a series of Challenges which they can submit to obtain prizes given out at the Festival events.

The four Challenges include worksheets that utilize some of the math behind solar electricity, a "Home Energy Assessment" to help people find out how much home their electricity uses, the "Build a Solar Cell Phone Charger Challenge," and the "Ultimate Challenge"-- inventing a new solar product that can be used in or around the home. One winner of the Ultimate Challenge will be selected from finalists with $1,000 in prize money presented to the person with the best solar invention. The deadline to enter is March 17, 2013.

Kids from 3 to 103 can download all the instructions and worksheets for the Sun Valley Solar Solutions Challenges here: http://www.svssolutions.com/challenge/

Sun Valley Solar Solutions is also excited to be educating educators as part of their challenge. Teacher training events will be held on Feb. 9 and 12, 2013 at their new facilities which just opened up at 3235 N. Arizona Avenue, Suite 5 in Chandler at the corner of Arizona Avenue and Elliot. Professional Development Certificates will be issued to teachers that participate. Teachers can sign up here: http://www.svssolutions.com/challenge/ or by email to challenge@svssolutions.com.

"As one of Arizona's leaders in solar installation, we feel it is important to give back to the community. The Gold Sponsorship of AZSciTech was a significant investment for us, but we want to engage children, parents and teachers in learning all about 100% clean and renewable solar energy," said Sun Valley Solar Solutions CEO Russ Patzer. "Kids are very interested in solar power and we feel it is our responsibility to encourage them to be part of a sustainable energy future through science as we move away from fossil fuels and into the world's new power source."

Patzer cites the November 2012 Solar Industry reports of 13% job growth nationally in solar.

"The solar industry has grown at significantly higher rates than most other industries in the past several years, making it one of the foremost creators of new jobs in the United States… findings indicate that these new jobs are highly skilled in nature, including solar installation, sales, marketing and software development. These new solar industry jobs are sustainable, cannot be outsourced and play a critical role in our country's economic recovery."

In 2012, Arizona moved from second to third place nationally behind California in solar adoption. In 2011, Sun Valley Solar Solutions was the 7th largest residential solar installer in the state of Arizona based on kilowatts installed. 2012 rankings have not yet been released.

Last year, Sun Valley Solar Solutions received the SunPower Residential Regional Dealer of the Year Award for its outstanding performance. Founded in 2006 and one of the first Arizona solar installers certified by APS and the even more stringent NABCEP, Sun Valley Solar Solutions is accredited by the BBB and was just awarded the 2012 Angie's List Super Service Award.

Visit http://azscitechfest.asu.edu/ for more information about events and the AZSciTech Festival.

