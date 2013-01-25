Duval & Stachenfeld's Stephen B. Land Appointed as Secretary of the Tax Section of the New York State Bar Association

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duval & Stachenfeld LLP is pleased to announce that Stephen B. Land, chair of the Firm's Tax Practice Group, has been appointed as Secretary of the Tax Section of the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA).

This appointment means that in 2016, Mr. Land will become the Chair of this Section. This is one of the most prestigious appointments a tax lawyer can achieve anywhere. The current Chair is from Sullivan & Cromwell, and prior chairs have been from Cleary Gottlieb, Wachtell Lipton, and Cravath, Swaine & Moore. Rarely before has a tax lawyer from a small firm been elected to this illustrious post.

"I am delighted about my appointment to the leadership of the Tax Section. The Section has a long tradition of insightful commentary on new tax legislation and regulations, and I'm proud to be part of that tradition," said Mr. Land.

Mr. Land's tax practice focuses on regularly advising clients on tax aspects of U.S. domestic and international mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance matters; in particular, financial instruments and derivatives, corporate restructurings, structured financing arrangements, real estate, joint ventures, and executive compensation.

Prior to joining Duval & Stachenfeld LLP, Mr. Land served as the head of the US Tax Practice at UK law firm Linklaters LLP, where he practiced for 15 years in their New York office.

In addition to the NYSBA appointment, Stephen Land has been recognized as a leader in the tax field and he speaks regularly on tax topics at conferences in the U.S. and elsewhere. He is a member of the Executive Committee, Tax section, of the New York State Bar Association, and has been published in The Tax Lawyer and Tax Law Review, among others. Mr. Land has been recognized by Chambers and Legal 500 as one of the top international tax lawyers in the United States.

Background on Duval & Stachenfeld LLP

Duval & Stachenfeld LLP is a 15-year old law firm based in Manhattan with approximately 65 attorneys that focuses on complex real estate transactions, litigation and arbitration, tax, corporate and M&A, bankruptcy, structured finance strategies, environmental, and tax exempt organizations. With close to 50 real estate attorneys, the Duval & Stachenfeld Real Estate Group has one of the largest real estate legal teams in New York City. For more information, visit www.dsllp.com.

