Financial Advisor Scott Armacost of Investors Capital Recognized as One of California's Five-Star Wealth Managers

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Professional has named financial advisor Scott Armacost of Investors Capital Corporation as one of the California recipients of the 2012 Five Star Wealth Manager award. Mr. Armacost appeared in a special section in the November issue of Diablo magazine. Five Star Professional partnered with Diablo magazine to conduct research to identify a select group of wealth managers who are exceptional in both their ability and their commitment to overall satisfaction. Fewer than three percent of the wealth managers in the East Bay area were selected.

A survey was provided to approximately one in four high-net-worth-households in the East Bay area. Survey respondents were asked to evaluate wealth managers they knew through personal experience and to evaluate them based upon nine criteria. Both negative and positive evaluations were included in the scoring. Only wealth managers with a minimum of five years of experience were considered. Each wealth manager was reviewed for regulatory actions, civil judicial actions, and customer complaints as reported by regulatory agencies. The final list was reviewed by a panel of local financial services industry professionals.

"For our firm to be great, it takes great financial advisors," said Investors Capital Corporation President and CEO Timothy B. Murphy. "We are extremely proud of Scott. He is a fantastic individual who works tremendously hard. His recognition and award are very well deserved, and we congratulate him on his success."

Five Star Professional provides localized, independent client satisfaction research on the performance of service professionals. Five Star Professional conducts research with consumers, and industry peers and leaders, to identify service professionals who score highest in overall satisfaction. Award candidates also undergo a thorough regulatory review. Five Star Professional joins forces with city and regional magazines to make the research results available to consumers in more than 45 markets across the United States and now, Canada. Five Star Professional was founded in 2005 and is based in Minneapolis. For more information, go to: www.fivestarprofessional.com.

About Scott Armacost:

Mr. Armacost is a financial advisor and registered representative of Investors Capital Corporation, Member FINRA/SIPC. He is located in Oakland, California and provides comprehensive investment, retirement, and wealth management services to individuals, families, and corporate clients. He may be reached at (513) 530-7526 or sarmacost@investorscapital.com. For more information, visit www.investorscapital.com.

About Investors Capital Corporation:

Investors Capital Corporation, of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, is the premier independent broker/dealer and investment advisor subsidiary of Investors Capital Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE MKT:ICH), a financial services holding company supporting a nationwide network of financial advisors. Our mission is to provide them with 5-Star Service and support, including top notch advisory programs, strategic practice management and marketing services, and transformational technology, to help them grow their businesses and exceed their clients' expectations. Business units include Investors Capital Corporation, ICC Insurance Agency, Inc., and Investors Capital Holdings Securities Corporation. For more information, please call (800) 949-1422 x4814 or visit www.investorscapital.com.

