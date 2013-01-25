Norwood Financial Corp Announces Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and Year

HONESDALE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp NWFL and its subsidiary Wayne Bank announced earnings today for the three months ended December 31, 2012 of $1,759,000. This represents a decrease of $238,000 from the $1,997,000 earned in the comparable period of 2011 due primarily to increased loan loss provisions. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $.53 and $.61 for the three-month periods, respectively. Net interest income before the provision for loan losses declined $147,000 over the same period of last year, while other income increased $88,000. The provision for loan losses was $800,000 in the current three-month period compared to $500,000 in the same period of last year, while operating expenses increased $64,000. Annualized return on average assets for the current quarter was 1.02% with an annualized return on equity of 7.54%. For the year ended December 31, 2012 net income totaled a record level of $8,403,000, an increase of $1,047,000 over the $7,356,000 earned in the prior year as an increase in net interest income and securities gains offset higher loan loss provisions and increased operating expenses. Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $2.56 for 2012, compared to $2.39 in 2011. The return on average assets for the year was 1.23% with a return on average equity of 9.22% compared to 1.18% and 9.26%, respectively, in 2011.

Total assets were $672.3 million as of December 31, 2012. Loans receivable totaled $476.7 million as of December 31, 2012, with total deposits of $524.4 million and stockholders' equity of $92.4 million. The Company's capital position remains "well capitalized" in accordance with risk-based capital guidelines established by bank regulators.

Loans receivable grew $18.8 million from the prior year-end due primarily to growth in commercial real estate loans, notwithstanding the sale of $7.0 million of fixed rate residential mortgages for purposes of interest rate risk management. Excluding these sales, residential mortgage loans would have increased $10.6 million. Total commercial loans grew $15.0 million in 2012, while total installment loans increased $200,000. As of December 31, 2012, total non-performing loans were $13.2 million and represented 2.77% of total loans compared to $7.8 million, or 1.71% as of December 31, 2011. The increase was due primarily to one credit secured by commercial real estate that was transferred to nonaccrual status during the year. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2012, net charge-offs totaled $639,000 and $2,406,000, respectively, compared to $387,000 and $1,733,000, respectively, for the corresponding periods in 2011. The increase in charge-offs in 2012 is due primarily to one credit which has been transferred to non-accrual status based on the borrower's inability to make scheduled payments. Based on the increase in charge-offs and non-performing loans, the Company determined that it would be appropriate to provide $800,000 and $2,450,000 for potential future losses for the three and twelve month periods, respectively, compared to $500,000 in the similar quarter of last year and $1,575,000 for the year of 2011. As of December 31, 2012, the allowance for loan losses totaled $5,502,000 and 1.15% of total loans compared to $5,458,000 and 1.19% of total loans at December 31, 2011.

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) totaled $6,377,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2012, a decrease of $171,000 compared to the same period in 2011. Net interest margin (fte) for the three months ended December 31, 2012 was 3.98% decreasing from 4.21% for the similar period in 2011. The decrease in net interest margin was principally due to growth at historically low interest rate levels and the increase in non-performing loans which resulted in a thirty-six basis point decrease in the yield earned on assets compared to a thirteen basis point reduction in the cost of interest bearing liabilities. For the year, net interest income (fte) totaled $26,006,000, an increase of $2,242,000 or 9.43% over 2011. The net interest margin (fte) improved 2 basis points to 4.10% in 2012.

Other income for the three months ended December 31, 2012 totaled $1,116,000 compared to $1,028,000 for the similar period in 2011. The increase was due primarily to a $76,000 increase in commissions received on sales of investment products. Other income for the year ended December 31, 2012 totaled $5,206,000 compared to $4,735,000 in 2011, an increase of $471,000. Gains on the sale of investment securities increased $446,000 while earnings on bank owned life insurance policies improved $76,000 in 2012 compared to 2011. The 2012 period includes $211,000 in gains on sales of loans and servicing rights on the sale of $7.0 million of residential mortgage loans compared to $271,000 in similar gains on sales of $8.7 million of mortgage loans and servicing rights in the 2011 period.

Other expenses totaled $4,053,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2012, compared to $3,989,000 in the similar period of 2011. Salaries and benefit costs decreased $33,000 and occupancy and equipment expense declined $36,000 compared to the same period of last year while foreclosed real estate costs decreased $137,000. The increase in other operating expenses was related to a one-time benefit realized in 2011 related to the acquisition of North Penn Bancorp, Inc. ("North Penn"). For the year ended December 31, 2012, other expenses totaled $16,081,000 compared to $15,813,000 for the similar period in 2011, an increase of $268,000. Employment and occupancy costs rose a combined $713,000 over the 2011 total due primarily to locations and staff added from the acquisition. All other expenses decreased $445,000 compared to 2011 due to approximately $800,000 of merger related costs incurred in 2011, and a $361,000 decrease in foreclosed real estate expenses.

Mr. Critelli commented, "We are pleased with the results we achieved in 2012, which represents a record level of earnings. In addition, we increased our cash dividend for the twenty-first consecutive year in 2012 to $1.21 per share, which results in a dividend yield in excess of 4.00% based on our recent closing stock price. These results reflect the positive impact from the acquisition of North Penn in 2011. A portion of the benefits have been partially offset by continued pressure related to the fragile economy on sectors of our customer base which has resulted in increases in non-performing loans, net charge-offs and loan loss provisions. As we continue to move through the prolonged economic downturn, we will remain diligent in controlling and minimizing credit related costs brought on us by our ailing economy. We believe that we are well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities available to us, and we look forward to serving our growing customer base as the economy rebounds from the recent difficulties."

Norwood Financial Corp., through its subsidiary Wayne Bank, operates sixteen offices in Wayne, Pike, Monroe and Lackawanna Counties, Pennsylvania. The Company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the symbol, "NWFL".

Forward-Looking Statements.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words believes, anticipates, contemplates, expects, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, risks associated with the acquisition of North Penn Bancorp, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references tax-equivalent net interest income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Tax-equivalent net interest income is derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 34%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice. The following reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis:

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 2012 2011 2012 2011 Net interest income $6,079 $6,226 $24,764 $22,588 Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 34% marginal tax rate 298 322 1,242 1,176 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $6,377 $6,548 $26,006 $23,764

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) December 31 2012 2011 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 10,867 $ 8,974 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,428 12,449 Federal funds sold 0 0 Cash and cash equivalents 12,295 21,423 Securities available for sale 145,390 150,181 Securities held to maturity, fair value 2012: $177 and 2011: $177 173 171 Loans receivable (net of unearned Income) 476,710 457,907 Less: Allowance for loan losses 5,502 5,458 Net loans receivable 471,208 452,449 Regulatory stock, at cost 2,630 3,675 Bank premises and equipment, net 7,326 7,479 Bank owned life insurance 15,357 11,887 Foreclosed real estate owned 852 2,910 Accrued interest receivable 2,393 2,468 Goodwill 9,715 9,715 Other intangible assets 647 800 Other assets 4,313 5,656 TOTAL ASSETS $ 672,299 $ 668,814 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 82,075 $ 71,959 Interest-bearing 442,350 453,808 Total deposits 524,425 525,767 Short-term borrowings 28,697 21,794 Other borrowings 22,487 27,670 Accrued interest payable 1,242 1,321 Other liabilities 3,027 4,201 TOTAL LIABILITIES 579,878 580,753 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common Stock, $.10 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares issued: 2012: 3,371,849 shares, 2011: 3,371,866 shares 337 337 Surplus 24,737 24,660 Retained earnings 66,742 62,308 Treasury stock, at cost: 2012: 75,426 shares, 2011: 87,370 shares (2,192) (2,559) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,797 3,315 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 92,421 88,061 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 672,299 $ 668,814 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31 Year Ended

December 31 2012 2011 2012 2011 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 6,261 $ 6,372 $ 25,494 $ 23,289 Securities 884 1,087 3,888 4,428 Other 12 11 32 53 Total Interest income 7,157 7,470 29,414 27,770 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 860 980 3,660 3,851 Short-term borrowings 15 17 53 92 Other borrowings 203 247 937 1,239 Total Interest expense 1,078 1,244 4,650 5,182 NET INTEREST INCOME 6,079 6,226 24,764 22,588 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 800 500 2,450 1,575 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 5,279 5,726 22,314 21,013 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 563 533 2,237 2,255 Income from fiduciary activities 81 85 355 409 Net realized gains on sales of securities 100 205 1,419 973 Gains on sale of loans and servicing rights 67 (11) 211 271 Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 144 133 539 463 Other 161 83 445 364 Total other income 1,116 1,028 5,206 4,735 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 2,103 2,136 8,403 7,848 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 506 542 1,995 1,837 Data processing related 227 220 897 855 Taxes, other than income 148 121 599 535 Professional Fees 209 266 811 1,283 FDIC Insurance assessment 108 76 398 393 Foreclosed real estate owned 33 170 217 578 Other 719 458 2,761 2,484 Total other expenses 4,053 3,989 16,081 15,813 INCOME BEFORE TAX 2,342 2,765 11,439 9,935 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 583 768 3,036 2,579 NET INCOME $ 1,759 $ 1,997 $ 8,403 $ 7,356 Basic earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.61 $ 2.56 $ 2.39 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.61 $ 2.56 $ 2.39 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended December 31 2012 2011 Net interest income $ 6,079 $ 6,226 Net income 1,759 1,997 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.80% 4.03% Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.98% 4.21% Return on average assets 1.02% 1.18% Return on average equity 7.54% 9.03% Basic earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.61 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.61 For the Year Ended December 31 Net interest income $ 24,764 $ 22,588 Net income 8,403 7,356 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.91% 3.86% Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 4.10% 4.08% Return on average assets 1.23% 1.18% Return on average equity 9.22% 9.26% Basic earnings per share $ 2.56 $ 2.39 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.56 $ 2.39 As of December 31 Total assets $ 672,299 $ 668,814 Total loans receivable 476,710 457,907 Allowance for loan losses 5,502 5,458 Total deposits 524,425 525,767 Stockholders' equity 92,421 88,061 Trust assets under management 112,081 107,696 Book value per share $ 28.04 $ 26.81 Equity to total assets 13.75% 13.17% Allowance to total loans receivable 1.15% 1.19% Nonperforming loans to total loans 2.77% 1.71% Nonperforming assets to total assets 2.09% 1.60% NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Dec 31

2012 Sept 30

2012 June 30

2012 March 31

2012 Dec 31

2011 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 6,261 $ 6,429 $ 6,431 $ 6,373 $ 6,372 Securities 884 971 1,007 1,026 1,087 Other 12 9 7 4 11 Total Interest income 7,157 7,409 7,445 7,403 7,470 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 860 897 942 961 980 Borrowings 218 260 256 255 264 Total Interest expense 1,078 1,157 1,198 1,216 1,244 NET INTEREST INCOME 6,079 6,252 6,247 6,187 6,226 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 800 900 400 350 500 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 5,279 5,352 5,847 5,837 5,726 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 563 561 559 554 533 Income from fiduciary activities 81 96 80 98 85 Net realized gains (losses) on sales of securities 100 631 285 402 205 Gains on sale of loans and servicing rights 67 83 66 (6) (11) Earnings and proceeds on life insurance 144 132 131 132 133 Other 161 88 85 111 83 Total other income 1,116 1,591 1,206 1,291 1,028 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 2,103 2,102 2,047 2,151 2,136 Occupancy, furniture and equipment , net 506 512 490 487 542 Foreclosed real estate owned 33 (23) 85 122 170 FDIC insurance assessment 108 94 97 99 76 Other 1,303 1,272 1,238 1,288 1,065 Total other expenses 4,053 3,957 3,957 4,147 3,989 INCOME BEFORE TAX 2,342 2,986 3,096 2,981 2,765 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 583 786 838 795 768 NET INCOME $ 1,759 $ 2,200 $ 2,258 $ 2,186 $ 1,997 Basic earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.67 $ 0.69 $ 0.67 $ 0.61 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.67 $ 0.69 $ 0.67 $ 0.61

