Fox Chase Bancorp, Inc. Year End Earnings Conference Call on February 6, 2013

HATBORO, Pa., Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Chase Bancorp, Inc. FXCB, holding company for Fox Chase Bank, announced a correction to the participant call in number for its conference call to discuss its year end 2012 results on Wednesday, February 6, 2013 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Audio ** Correct Dial in Number: 1-888-317-6016 ** Invalid Dial in Number: 1-877-317-6016 Note: Participants should dial in a few minutes prior to start time. Replay Dial in number: 1-877-344-7529 Conference ID: 10024277 Available until: March 20, 2013

Fox Chase Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Fox Chase Bank, a federal savings bank headquartered in Hatboro, Pennsylvania. Fox Chase Bank operates eleven full-service banking offices in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania and Atlantic and Cape May counties in New Jersey.

CONTACT: Roger S. Deacon, CFO (215) 775-1435