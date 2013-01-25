James Novack Joins the Champion Entertainment Advisory Board

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champion Entertainment, Inc. ("Champion") a full service entertainment and production company with offices in Houston and Los Angeles, who has recently executed a share exchange agreement with Acies Corporation (Pink Sheets:ACIE) slated to finalize later this year after various closing conditions have been met, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Novack to its corporate Advisory Board.

Mr. Novack's career

Mr. Novack has held the position of senior officer for three worldwide financial services companies, Prudential Financial, Genworth Financial and Citigroup Financial. Mr. Novack brings significant levels of experience and expertise in many disciplines, specifically leadership, finance, marketing, distribution, mergers and acquisitions. He is well known and respected in the financial services arena and will help guide the growth of the Company.

Mr. Novack has managed companies or divisions with as many as 5000 employees, while also being involved in creating new divisions that added significantly to the firms' profit.

He is a graduate of Indiana State University and has earned advanced designations in investments, finance and insurance from The American College.

Mr. Novack commented, "I look forward to helping Champion continue to build on its record of success."

Kurt Neubauer, CEO of Champion Entertainment stated, "Jim brings a wealth of experience to the financial, marketing and securities affairs of the Company. He also brings to Champion a notable list of industry contacts that can benefit our company as we move forward as a publically traded concern. I am excited that Jim accepted the offer to join our Advisory Board and look forward to working with him and his contacts and affiliations. He understands how to make our business successful for our stockholders and will be a valuable asset for Champion Entertainment going forward."

About Champion Entertainment, Inc.

Champion develops, produces and distributes compelling family and faith based content for the film and television industry. Champion is building a different kind of motion picture studio infrastructure by redefining the development, financing, production, and distribution process. Champion is a full service production company, offering production services for television, full length motion pictures, music videos, commercials and infomercials, new media production for corporate clients including live webcasts, streaming media, interactive and multi-platform media and a high definition rental broadcast uplink service and studio for live interviews with national media platforms. Champion Entertainment has offices/studios in Houston, Texas and Hollywood, California at Sunset Gower Studios. Champion is comprised of four divisions: Champion Entertainment, Inc., United Film Distribution, RW Productions, Inc., and CEI-Talent.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Acies Corporation's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of Acies Corporation to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents Acies Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Acies Corporation's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Acies Corporation cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Acies Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Acies Corporation.

