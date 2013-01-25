Coaches vs. Cancer to Ring The NASDAQ Stock Market Closing Bell to Celebrate the 2013 Suits and Sneakers Corporate Challenge

ADVISORY, Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Coaches vs. Cancer – a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches – will celebrate the 2013 Suits and Sneakers Corporate Challenge on Monday, January 28. Corporations are encouraged to join their favorite basketball teams in the fight against cancer by hosting a Wear Your Sneakers to Work Day, in which individuals make a minimum donation of $5 to Coaches vs. Cancer for the opportunity to wear sneakers to work. Over 130 companies will be participating nationwide, including KPMG, Merrill Lynch, and Foot Locker, Inc. To celebrate this event, Coaches vs. Cancer will visit the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Mike Rice, Head Coach, Rutgers; Mo Cassara, Head Coach, Hofstra; Mitch Henderson, Head Coach, Princeton; Gene Keady, Head Coach, St. John's; Kris Kim, Eastern Division Chief Operating Office, American Cancer Society; and Tina Cervasio, sideline reporter for the New York Knicks, will ring the Closing Bell.

NASDAQ MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

Monday, January 28, 2013 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

NASDAQ MarketSite:

Webcast:

Photos:

About Coaches vs. Cancer:

The Coaches vs. Cancer program is a nationwide collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) that empowers basketball coaches, their teams, and local communities to make a difference in the fight against cancer. The program leverages the personal experiences, community leadership, and professional excellence of basketball coaches nationwide to increase cancer awareness and promote healthy living through year-round awareness efforts, fundraising activities, and advocacy programs.

Because cancer has touched so many of our nation's basketball coaches, Coaches vs. Cancer offers them the unique opportunity to fight the disease. Through integrated fundraising activities and public awareness campaigns, participating coaches are truly making a difference in the fight against cancer and are raising awareness in their communities about the importance of cancer prevention, early detection, and making healthy lifestyle choices.

About NASDAQ OMX Group:

The inventor of the electronic exchange, The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc., fuels economies and provides transformative technologies for the entire lifecycle of a trade - from risk management to trade to surveillance to clearing. In the U.S. and Europe, we own and operate 23 markets, 3 clearinghouses and 5 central securities depositories supporting equities, options, fixed income, derivatives, commodities, futures and structured products. Able to process more than 1 million messages per second at sub-40 microsecond speeds with 99.99+% uptime, our technology drives more than 70 marketplaces in 50 developed and emerging countries into the future, powering 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Our award-winning data products and worldwide indexes are the benchmarks in the financial industry. Home to approximately 3,400 listed companies worth $6 trillion in market cap whose innovations shape our world, we give the ideas of tomorrow access to capital today. Welcome to where the world takes a big leap forward, daily. Welcome to the NASDAQ OMX Century. To learn more, visit www.nasdaqomx.com. Follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NASDAQ) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/nasdaqomx). NDAQ

