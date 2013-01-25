Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [PTX] to Ring The NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell in Celebration of Recent Listings Switch

ADVISORY, Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:

Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [PTX], a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily focused on the sales, marketing, manufacturing and development of branded, generic and OTC pharmaceutical products, will visit the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square to celebrate its recent listings transfer to The NASDAQ Stock Market, which becomes effective on January 28, 2013.

In honor of the occasion, Cooper Collins, President and CEO will ring the Opening Bell.

Where:

NASDAQ MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Monday, January 28, 2013 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

Contact:

Joe Schepers

(770) 558-5517

Jschepers@pernixtx.com

NASDAQ MarketSite:

Jen Knapp

(212) 401-8916

Jennifer.knapp@nasdaqomx.com

Feed Information:

*As of January 7, 2013 the Ceremony feeds will be in HD 1080i.

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West

18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235

DR 18.295411

MOD 4:2:0

DVBS QPSK

Facebook and Twitter:

For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies please visit our Facebook page at: http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ.

For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page at: http://twitter.com/nasdaqomx.

Webcast:

A live webcast of the NASDAQ Opening Bell will be available at:

http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx.

Photos:



To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Open, please go to http://www.nasdaq.com/reference/marketsite_events.stm and click on the market open of your choice.

About Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. [PTX]:

Pernix Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily focused on the sales, marketing, manufacturing and development of branded, generic and OTC pharmaceutical products. The Company manages a portfolio of branded products, including the recently acquired Hawthorn Pharmaceuticals' product line. The Company's branded products for the pediatrics market include CEDAX®, an antibiotic for middle ear infections, NATROBA™, a topical treatment for head lice marketed under an exclusive co-promotion agreement with ParaPRO, LLC, and a family of treatments for cough and cold (ZUTRIPRO®, BROVEX®, ALDEX® and PEDIATEX®). The Company's branded products for gastroenterology include OMECLAMOX-PAK®, a 10-day treatment for H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease, and REZYST™, a probiotic blend to promote dietary management. Pernix markets its generic products through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Cypress Pharmaceuticals and Macoven Pharmaceuticals. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Great Southern Laboratories, manufactures and packages products for the pharmaceutical industry in a wide range of dosage-forms. A product candidate utilizing cough-related intellectual property is in development for the U.S. OTC market. Founded in 1996, the Company is based in The Woodlands, TX.

Additional information about Pernix is available on the Company's website located at www.pernixtx.com.

About NASDAQ OMX Group:

The inventor of the electronic exchange, The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc., fuels economies and provides transformative technologies for the entire lifecycle of a trade - from risk management to trade to surveillance to clearing. In the U.S. and Europe, we own and operate 23 markets, 3 clearinghouses and 5 central securities depositories supporting equities, options, fixed income, derivatives, commodities, futures and structured products. Able to process more than 1 million messages per second at sub-40 microsecond speeds with 99.99+% uptime, our technology drives more than 70 marketplaces in 50 developed and emerging countries into the future, powering 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Our award-winning data products and worldwide indexes are the benchmarks in the financial industry. Home to approximately 3,400 listed companies worth $6 trillion in market cap whose innovations shape our world, we give the ideas of tomorrow access to capital today. Welcome to where the world takes a big leap forward, daily. Welcome to the NASDAQ OMX Century. To learn more, visit www.nasdaqomx.com. Follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NASDAQ) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/nasdaqomx). NDAQ

-NDAQA-