Leading Marketing Expert Seth Godin to Keynote at City National Insight One20

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank has launched a new small business conference, City National Insight One20, that caters to Southern California's record number of businesses with $1 million to $20 million in revenues. The one-day conference will be held on Saturday, March 16, at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Seth Godin - dubbed "America's Greatest Marketer" - will deliver the opening keynote, sharing insights from his most recent book, The Icarus Deception: How High Will you Fly?.

Godin has written 17 books, including Tribes, Linchpin, We Are All Weird, and Poke the Box, which have been translated into more than 30 languages. As an entrepreneur, he has founded dozens of companies. His first Internet direct marketing company, Yoyodyne, was acquired by Yahoo in 1998. His latest company, Squidoo.com , is ranked among the top 50 sites in the U.S. by Quantcast, a Web measuring service.

City National Insight One20 is divided into five tracks in order to meet the unique, yet diverse, needs of businesses that operate in the $1 million to $20 million in revenue range:

Track 1: Game Changing Ideas, The Power of New Perspectives

Track 2: Business Intelligence, The Strategy of Long-Term Success

Track 3: Financial Intelligence, The Math of Success

Track 4: Operating Essentials, The Details That Matter

Track 5: Reaching Your Audience, The New Marketing Landscape

About City National Bank Insight One20:

About City National:

City National Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of City National Corporation CYN. It is backed by $28.6 billion in total assets, and provides banking, investment and trust services through 78 offices, including 16 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville and Atlanta. The company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $56.7 billion in client investment assets, including $38.2 billion under direct management. City National Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of City National Corporation CYN. For more information about City National, visit the company's Website at cnb.com.

