Photo Release -- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces New Power Factor Correction Product Line for Efficient and Cost-Effective Power Conversion Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) AOSL, a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors and power ICs, today introduced the first of a new product line of Power Factor Correction (PFC) devices; the AOZ7111 is an active power factor correction controller which integrates a number of safety features and functions for the design of robust, efficient and cost-effective off-line power conversion solutions. The AOZ7111 is ideally suited for PFC applications that operate in critical conduction mode (CRM) such as switch mode power supplies (SMPS), LCD TVs, LED and ballast lighting, and AC-DC adapters.

Power Factor Correction is a vital part of increasing overall power grid efficiency and is thus mandated in an increasing range of power supply applications. The AOZ7111 is AOS value added entry in this emerging market which combines an AC input voltage fault detection function with an internal closed-loop soft-start to allow a well managed current ramp-up. This feature prevents large inrush currents during the system's startup and reset operations. The secondary OVP function also makes the system more robust and reliable. Additionally, the AOZ7111's zero current detection feature eliminates the need for an auxiliary winding to reduce system cost.

"We are pleased with the customer and market feedback on our new power factor correction solution. Our PFC control IC along with our high performance MOSFETs have been optimized to bring extra safety features and functions while continuing to focus on improved BOM cost for our customers. The added system benefits to our customers, makes our first PFC product to the market a strong contender." said Wayne Eng, Director of Product Marketing at AOS.

Technical Highlights

Critical conduction mode PFC controller

Control mode: voltage

Topology: boost

Frequency operation: variable

Package: Halogen free and RoHS compliant SOIC-8

Pricing and Availability

The AOZ7111 is immediately available in production quantities with a lead-time of 12 weeks. The unit price for 1,000 pieces is $0.49.

About AOS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT and Power IC products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS's portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat panel TVs, LED lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

