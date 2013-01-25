Anaren Introduces New 1.5-1.7GHz Ultra-Low Profile 3dB, 90 Degrees Hybrid Coupler

Measuring Only 0.08 x 0.05 Inches (2 x 1.29 mm), New Ultra-Low-Profile 3dB, 90º Hybrid Coupler Offers

Class-Leading Insertion Loss and is Particularly Well-Suited for GPS and SAT Radio Applications

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaren, Inc. ANEN announced it has introduced a new low-cost, low-profile subminiature 3dB, 90º hybrid coupler (part no. C1517J5003AHF) offering excellent performance characteristics in an easy-to-use surface mount package.

Part of Anaren's growing line-up of Xinger®-brand subminiature components, the C1517J5003AHF is ideal for balanced power, low-noise amplifiers, signal distribution, and other applications where low insertion loss and tight amplitude and phase balance are required.

Like most of the company's Xinger-brand components, this new part:

is constructed from ceramic filled PTFE composites, which possess excellent electrical and mechanical stability;

has been subjected to rigorous qualification testing and is 100% RF tested;

is RoHS compliant, to help address base station equipment manufacturer's environmental requirements;

is shipped on tape and reel packaging, for use in high-volume pick and place systems

and is supported by the company's new "Submini Central" online resource, offering white papers, applications notes, informational videos, and other support tools

Key specifications for the component are as follows:

Part no.

Dimension

inches (mm) Freq.

(GHz) Port

Impedance(Ω) Isolation

(min, dB) Return loss

(min, dB) Insertion loss

(max, dB) C1517J5003AHF 0.079 x 0.049 x 0.027in 1.5 – 1.7 50/50 22 20 0.3 (2.04 x 1.29 x 0.7)

To learn more or obtain samples of this new Anaren component, visit the company's website at www.anaren.com or email sales@anaren.com

ABOUT ANAREN: An innovative leader in microwave and RF technology, Anaren designs and manufactures complex components and subsystems for defense, satellite, wireless, and consumer electronics markets. To learn more, visit www.anaren.com

