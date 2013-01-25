The Cooper Companies Board Appoints New Director

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO today announced that Gary S. Petersmeyer has been appointed to its board of directors, effective January 25, 2013.

Commenting on the appointment, A. Thomas Bender, Cooper's chairman said, "With over 35 years of executive leadership experience in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, including in the soft contact lens industry, I'm confident Gary will be a valuable contributor to our board."

Mr. Petersmeyer currently serves as a consultant to companies in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Most recently he co-founded Aesthetic Sciences Corporation in 2004 and served as chief executive officer and chairman until December 2010. Prior to this he served as president and chief operating officer of Pherin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from 2000 to 2001, and as president and chief operating officer of Collagen Corporation, Inc. from 1995 to 1998. From 1998 to 2000, he was CEO of Collagen Aesthetics, Inc. From 1976 to 2000, he served in various management positions for pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

He currently serves on the board of directors of Omnicell, Inc. OMCL and he has served on the boards of Visx Incorporated and Roxro Pharmaceuticals prior to their acquisitions. He also serves as chairman of the board for Positive Coaching Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving youth sports. Mr. Petersmeyer has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Stanford University, a Master of Arts degree in teaching from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University.

