Driscoll's to Celebrate National Blueberry Pancake Day on January 28

WATSONVILLE, Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driscoll's, growers of Only the Finest Berries™, is set to celebrate National Blueberry Pancake Day on January 28th and is inviting Americans to do the same. A new, online study reveals Americans are enjoying blueberry pancakes in a variety of fun and surprising ways. In fact, more than 82% of survey respondents agree that a stack of fluffy pancakes with plump, juicy blueberries is not just for breakfast anymore. Respondents admit they've enjoyed blueberry pancakes for lunch or dinner. It also appears that National Blueberry Pancake Day is growing into a full-blown celebration of all things blueberry.

That's not surprising, since the most recent Nielsen data confirms that on a yearly basis, 36% of American households consume fresh blueberries, totaling approximately 247 million pounds per year. That's an average of six pounds of delicious, fresh blueberries per person. Driscoll's strives to deliver the freshest, best-tasting and highest quality berries year 'round by partnering with independent farmers throughout the world in regions carefully selected for their soil, climate and other environmental factors.

"Every day should be National Blueberry Pancake Day," said Frances Dillard, Director of Marketing, Driscoll's. "Pancakes are an American favorite, and incorporating blueberries adds flavor and boosts nutrition. Loaded with antioxidants, blueberries are a super food powerhouse," she added.

More than 3,000 berry lovers participated in Driscoll's online survey and revealed these insights:

• 98% of those surveyed agree pancakes should be called pancakes - that's a "no" to flapjacks, hot cakes, griddlecakes, short stacks and silver dollars.

• 66% want their blueberry pancakes topped with syrup/honey while only 18% prefer butter.

• 43% prefer bacon as their favorite side. Sausage was a far second, favored only by 19% of the survey participants.

• Driscoll's berry lovers would most like to share a plate of blueberry pancakes with the crew at ABC's Good Morning America, and more than 46% would like Rachael Ray to make their blueberry pancakes.

While buttermilk blueberry pancakes are tops with most pancake lovers, whole wheat blueberry pancakes and even gluten-free blueberry pancakes were named as favorites in the survey. Driscoll's offers a variety of blueberry pancake recipes at www.driscolls.com. Here, visitors can choose from a variety of pancakes to celebrate National Blueberry Pancake Day including Lemon Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes http://www.driscolls.com/recipes/view/6846/Lemon-Ricotta-Blueberry-Pancakes.

About Driscoll's, Only the Finest Berries:Driscoll's is a fourth generation, family-owned company that has been involved in berry farming for more than 100 years. As the leading provider of fresh and organic berries, Driscoll's works with independent farmers to produce the highest-quality strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries in the world, in an effort to continually delight all berry consumers. Driscoll's is the preferred berry partner of some of America's leading chefs and culinary institutions.

