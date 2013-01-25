Anaren Introduces Submini Central Online Resource for Users of Its Xinger-Brand Subminiature Passive RF Components

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaren, Inc. ANEN today announced that it has established an online resource for users of its growing family of subminiature passive RF components. Branded Submini Central -- and located online http://www.anaren.com/submini-central -- the new web resource offers a range of tools and information of use to RF engineers deploying the company's hybrid couplers, directional couplers, power dividers, balun transformers, and RF crossovers.

Contents presently include Application notes, de-embed files, and informational videos, including an overview presentation on the technology advantages and differentiators of Anaren's current subminiature passive RF component line.



"In the interest of saving our Xinger component customers time, we're eager to offer this new Submini Central web resource," says Anaren's Project Manager, Hany Yacoub. "We know from experience that putting meaningful content right at our customers' finger tips can make the difference between a great and a lackluster RF project."



Yacoub added that "additional rich content will be added to the Submini Central resource over time."



Anaren designs, manufactures and sells complex microwave signal distribution networks and components for the wireless communications, satellite communications and defense electronics markets. The Anaren, Inc. logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=5360

