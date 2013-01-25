Helios and Matheson Reports Preliminary Unaudited Results - Expects to Report $422,000 Profit for FY 2012

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc HMNY (or the "Company"), a 30 year old IT services organization focused on banking, financial services, insurance, automotive and healthcare sectors, is providing the following preliminary (unaudited) information regarding the results of its operations for the fourth quarter of the year ended December 31, 2012:

For 2012, the Company expects to report a profit of $422,000 or $0.18 per diluted share as compared to $203,000 or $0.09 per diluted share for 2011. This represents a 108% increase in profits. The Company expects to close 2012 with profits for each quarter during the year ended December 31, 2012.

The Company expects to end 2012 with cash of approximately $2.9 million, up from $2 million at the onset of the year. The Company is debt free. The Company expects to end 2012 with a strong balance sheet, with current assets and security deposits at about $5.3 million.

The table below represents a summary of the consolidated statements of Operations for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (In 000s except per share amounts) 12/31/12 12/31/11 09/30/12 12/31/12 12/31/11 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenue $ 3,325 $ 2,830 $ 3,404 $ 12,369 $ 12,204 Gross Profit $ 695 $ 731 $ 750 $ 2,787 $ 2,526 Income from operations $ 156 $ 236 $ 146 $ 506 $ 211 Net Income $ 164 $ 239 $ 143 $ 422 $ 203 EPS per basic share $ 0.07 $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.18 $ 0.09 EPS per diluted share $ 0.07 $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.18 $ 0.09

Helios and Matheson expects to report net earnings of $164,000 or $0.07 per diluted share for the fourth quarter compared to $143,000 or $0.06 per diluted share for the third quarter in 2012. The Company expects to report revenue of $3.3 million for the fourth quarter, as compared to third quarter revenue of $3.4 million.

The Company expects that gross margin will be stable in the range of 21-22% for the fourth quarter of 2012. Selling, general and administrative costs are expected to be $540,000 in the fourth quarter, which would be a decrease of 11% from the previous quarter level in 2012 and an increase of 9% from the fourth quarter of 2011, as a result of the Company's ongoing cost management efforts.

About Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc

Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc is a 30 year old IT services organization focused on the banking, financial services, insurance, automotive and healthcare sectors. Its common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "HMNY".

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in the Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011 and more recent reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

HELIOS AND MATHESON INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME PRELIMINARY AND UNAUDITED Year Ended December 31, 2012 2011 (unaudited) Revenues $ 12,368,920 $ 12,203,990 Cost of revenues 9,582,191 9,677,939 Gross profit 2,786,729 2,526,051 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 2,266,666 2,290,646 Depreciation and amortization 14,092 23,928 2,280,758 2,314,574 Profit from operations 505,971 211,477 Other income (expense): Early lease termination fee (82,548) -- Interest income 9,425 3,669 (73,123) 3,669 Profit before income taxes $ 432,848 $ 215,146 Provision for income taxes 11,155 12,243 Net Profit 421,693 202,903 Other comprehensive (loss)/income - foreign currency adjustment (20,978) (16,070) Comprehensive income $ 400,715 $ 186,833 Basic and diluted profit per share $ 0.18 $ 0.09

HELIOS AND MATHESON INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS PRELIMINARY AND UNAUDITED December 31,

2012 December 31,

2011 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,861,733 $ 1,998,158 Accounts receivable- less allowance for doubtful accounts of $32,421 at December 31, 2012, and $77,590 at December 31, 2011 1,257,488 1,665,553 Unbilled receivables 21,490 46,408 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 130,571 83,326 Total current assets 4,271,282 3,793,445 Property and equipment, net 52,717 20,685 Security Deposit 1,000,000 1,000,000 Deposits and other assets 100,032 142,673 Total assets $ 5,424,031 $ 4,956,803 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,171,249 $ 1,104,736 Total current liabilities 1,171,249 1,104,736 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2012, and December 31, 2011 -- -- Common stock, $.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 2,330,438 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2012 and as of December 31, 2011 23,304 23,304 Paid-in capital 37,855,740 37,855,740 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income - foreign currency translation (46,910) (25,932) Accumulated deficit (33,579,352) (34,001,045) Total shareholders' equity 4,252,782 3,852,067 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,424,031 $ 4,956,803

HELIOS AND MATHESON INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS PRELIMINARY AND UNAUDITED Year Ended December 31, 2012 2011 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net profit $ 421,693 $ 202,903 Depreciation and amortization 14,092 23,928 Provision for doubtful accounts (45,169) (135,034) Gain on Sale of Fixed Assets (2,488) -- Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 453,234 692,933 Unbilled receivables 24,918 (46,408) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (47,245) (13,680) Deposits 42,641 (2,970) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 66,513 (344,396) Deferred revenue -- (19,504) Net cash provided by operating activities 928,189 357,772 Cash flows from investing activities: Net Purchase of property and equipment (43,636) Net cash used in investing activities (43,636) -- Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (20,978) (16,070) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 863,575 341,702 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,998,158 1,656,456 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,861,733 $ 1,998,158 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ -- $ -- Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $ 5,936 $ 5,350

CONTACT: Umesh Ahuja 703 691 0400 Ext 1046 uahuja@hmny.com