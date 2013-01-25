Charles Hensley, Ph.D., Inventor of Zicam(R) Cold Remedy, and Itonis Pharmaceuticals, Begin Organizing Case Studies on Anti-Nausea Product

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itonis, Inc. ITNS and Charles Hensley, Ph.D., the inventor of the Zicam® Cold Remedy, and founding member of Itonis Pharmaceuticals, are pleased to announce that Itonis Pharmaceuticals has started to organize a series of case studies involving the previously announced over-the-counter homeopathic nasal spray for the treatment of nausea.

The Company is in the process of identifying the clinical investigators who will participate in the case studies, which will test the tolerance and aesthetics of the anti-nausea nasal spray as a prelude to an independent, double blind placebo controlled efficacy study. In addition, case study results will be reported by participating clinicians outlining their patient's experience with the product. Published case studies are important as they provide peer group results to doctors, thus giving them the opportunity to learn and understand the benefits of the product.

Dr. Hensley commented, "In addition to standard clinical studies, the case studies are an important part of our clinical research program. As the case studies are published, it is an important step in providing detailed peer group information to doctors."

About Itonis Pharmaceuticals

Itonis Pharmaceuticals, a new division of Itonis, Inc., is headed by Charles Hensley, Ph.D. This division's mission is to create and market over-the-counter and prescription homeopathic products that better people's lives. Dr. Hensley is a pioneer in the development and marketing of safe and effective therapeutic nutraceutical and homeopathic preparations. He was a founder of Geltech, LLC, the company that launched the Zicam® Cold Remedy, making the product a household name and forever changing the marketing and product placement paradigm for homeopathic drugs in the United States. Dr. Hensley and his team plan to use the same methodologies to revolutionize the treatment of several other common ailments and other chronic diseases.

About Itonis, Inc.

Itonis, Inc. (the "Company") was incorporated in the state of Nevada on July 5, 2005 under the name of Kenshou, Inc., which later changed to Itonis, Inc. on December 2, 2005. For more information, please visit www.itonisholdings.com.

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's affiliates that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

CONTACT: Michael Biddick mike@itonisholdings.com (949) 529-1588