Capstone Turbine to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2013 Results on February 11, 2013

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) CPST, the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, will host a live webcast for the third quarter fiscal year 2013 that ended on December 31, 2012 at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (4:45 p.m. Eastern) on, February 11, 2013.

The company will discuss the financial results and future plans and prospects. At the end of the earnings conference call, Capstone will host a question-and-answer session to provide an opportunity for financial analysts to ask product and financial questions. Any investor or interested individual can listen to the webcast by logging on to the company's investor relations webpage at www.capstoneturbine.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 30 days.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) CPST is the world's leading producer of low-emission microturbine systems, and was the first to market commercially viable microturbine energy products. Capstone Turbine has shipped over 6,500 Capstone MicroTurbine(R) systems to customers worldwide. These award-winning systems have logged millions of documented runtime operating hours. Capstone Turbine is a member of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Combined Heat and Power Partnership, which is committed to improving the efficiency of the nation's energy infrastructure and reducing emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases. A UL-Certified ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified company, Capstone is headquartered in the Los Angeles area with sales and/or service centers in the New York Metro Area, Mexico City, Nottingham, Shanghai and Singapore.

