Pinnacle Entertainment Announces Conference Call for 2012 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. PNK announced today that it will release its 2012 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Wednesday, February 13, 2013 prior to the market opening, followed by a conference call on the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT).

To participate in the conference call, please dial (706) 679-7241 approximately five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. The code to access the conference call is 91178855.

This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at http://www.pnkinc.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the conference call will be available through February 27, 2013 by dialing (404) 537-3406. The code to access the replay is 91178855.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates seven casinos, located in Louisiana, Missouri, and Indiana, and a racetrack in Ohio. In addition, Pinnacle is redeveloping River Downs in Cincinnati, Ohio into a gaming entertainment facility and holds a 23% ownership stake in Asian Coast Development (Canada) Ltd. (ACDL), an international development and real estate company currently developing Vietnam's first large-scale integrated resort on the Ho Tram Strip.

On December 20, 2012, the Company agreed to acquire Ameristar Casinos, Inc. in an all cash transaction valued at $26.50 per Ameristar share or total consideration of $2.8 billion including assumed debt. Ameristar owns and operates casino facilities in St. Charles near St. Louis, Missouri; Kansas City, Missouri; Council Bluffs, Iowa; Black Hawk, Colorado; Vicksburg, Mississippi; East Chicago, Indiana; and the Jackpot properties in Jackpot, Nevada.

