MBT Financial Corp. Conference Call Correction

MONROE, Mich., Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBT Financial Corp. MBTF announced its fourth quarter 2012 profit after the close of the market yesterday. The earnings report is available on the company's website, www.mbandt.com. The announcement contained an incorrect phone number for the investor conference call that will be held today at 10 a.m. Eastern. Participants in the United States are asked to call toll free (888) 317-6016 at least five minutes prior to the call. The toll free number for callers from Canada is (855) 669-9657 and the international number is (412) 317-6016. The call will also be web cast on the company's website, www.mbandt.com. To access the web cast from the MBT home page select "Investor Relations" and "Corporate Profile" for the link to the web cast. A replay will also be available one hour after the conclusion of the call at (877) 344-7529, Conference #10023411. The replay is also available to international callers at (412) 317-0088. The replay will be available until February 25, 2013 at 9 a.m. Eastern. The call will be archived on the company's website for twelve months following the call.

MBT Financial Corp., a single bank holding company headquartered in Monroe, Michigan, is the parent company of Monroe Bank & Trust (MBT). Founded in 1858, MBT is one of the largest community banks in Southeast Michigan. MBT is a full-service bank, offering a complete range of business and personal accounts, credit options, and phone and online banking services. MBT's Wealth Management Group is one of the largest and most respected in Southeastern Michigan. With 24 offices, 40 ATMs, and a comprehensive array of products and services, MBT prides itself in offering an incomparable banking experience for its customers. Visit MBT's web site at www.mbandt.com.

CONTACT: John Betrus Vice President, Director of Marketing Monroe Bank & Trust (734) 240-2341