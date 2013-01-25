ATMI to Report Results for Fourth Quarter of 2012 on February 6, 2013

DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATMI, Inc. ATMI intends to release its fourth quarter 2012 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 6, 2013. A conference call with management is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) the same day to review and discuss the results.

Participants should dial 877.766.0748. A replay will be available following the call and can be accessed at 855.859.2056 (access code 93634152). The call can also be accessed live and on-demand from the ATMI Investor Relations website at http://investor.atmi.com. A copy of management's presentation materials will be available on the ATMI Investor Relations website before the call.

About ATMI

ATMI, Inc. is a global provider of specialty semiconductor materials, and safe, high-purity materials handling and delivery solutions designed to increase process efficiencies for the microelectronics, life sciences, and other industries. For more information, please visit http://www.atmi.com.

CONTACT: Troy Dewar Director, Investor Relations 203.207.9349 tdewar@atmi.com