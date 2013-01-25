Hydrogenics Announces Board of Directors Appointment

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrogenics Corporation HYGS HYG, a leading developer and manufacturer of hydrogen generation and hydrogen-based power modules, announced that Mr. Donald Lowry has been appointed to the Hydrogenics Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Lowry is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of EPCOR Utilities Inc. an Edmonton, Alberta based utility that owns and operates electrical distribution networks and water and wastewater treatment facilities in Alberta, Arizona and New Mexico.

Mr. Lowry is also Board Chair of Capital Power Corporation and Canadian Oil Sands Limited and is a director of the Canadian Electricity Association and the Telus Community Investment Board. Mr. Lowry was previously a Board member at Hydrogenics from 2000-2007.

"We are very pleased to welcome Don Lowry back to the Board at Hydrogenics," said Doug Alexander, Chairman of the Board of Hydrogenics. "Don's knowledge of the energy industry will prove invaluable to help guide Hydrogenics as we move forward with executing on our energy storage business strategy. Don's extensive business and leadership experience as well as his governance expertise will also be a tremendous asset to the Hydrogenics Board in the future."

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation is a world leader in engineering and building the technologies required to enable the acceleration of a global power shift. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Hydrogenics provides hydrogen generation, energy storage and hydrogen power modules to its customers and partners around the world. Hydrogenics has manufacturing sites in Germany, Belgium and Canada and service centers in Russia, China, India, Europe, the US and Canada.

