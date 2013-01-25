Globalstar Confirms February 5th Launch Date

COVINGTON, La., Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globalstar, Inc. GSAT today announced that its fourth launch of six second generation satellites has been confirmed for February 5, 2013 at the following time:

10:20 p.m. Baikonur time 08:20 p.m. Moscow time 05:20 p.m. Paris time 11:20 a.m. Eastern Standard Time 10:20 a.m. Central Standard Time 08:20 a.m. Pacific Standard Time

This will be the fourth and final launch from the Cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, completing Globalstar's plan to orbit 24 second-generation satellites. Globalstar has previously launched 18 second-generation satellites in launches that occurred on October 19, 2010, July 13, 2011 and December 28, 2011. Globalstar has placed into commercial service all of the previously launched second-generation satellites.

The February 5th launch is the last launch necessary to fully restore Globalstar's Duplex service to the high level of quality that Globalstar's customers have historically enjoyed. Globalstar's second-generation satellites were designed and manufactured by Thales Alenia Space with a service life of fifteen years, twice that of Globalstar's first-generation satellites.

Globalstar's launch services provider, Arianespace, will utilize the highly reliable Soyuz Fregat launch vehicle. Globalstar, in association with Arianespace, has previously completed eleven launches utilizing the Soyuz, which is credited with more than 1795 successful launches to date.

All six second-generation satellites for the fourth launch have been fueled and mated to the Dispenser, and the Upper Composite has been transferred to the assembly facility near the launch pad where it will be mated to the Soyuz.

Members of Globalstar's executive management team, including Anthony Navarra, President of the Space Program, and L. Barbee Ponder, General Counsel and Vice President Regulatory Affairs, will attend the launch.

