Melco Crown Entertainment Announces Earnings Release Date

MACAU, Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (SEHK:6883) MPEL ("Melco Crown Entertainment" or the "Company"), a developer and owner of casino gaming and entertainment resort facilities focused on the Macau market, today announces that it will file its fourth quarter and full year results for 2012 on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 6, 2013, to be followed by a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or 9:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time).

To join the conference call, please use the dial-in details below:

US Toll Free 1 866 519 4004 US Toll / International 1 718 354 1231 HK Toll 852 2475 0994 HK Toll Free 800 930 346 UK Toll Free 080 823 46646 Australia Toll Free 1 800 457 076 Passcode MPEL

An audio webcast will also be available at http://www.melco-crown.com.

To access the replay, please use the dial-in details below:

US Toll Free 1 855 452 5696 US Toll / International 1 646 254 3697 HK Toll Free 800 963 117 Conference ID 91893596

Safe Harbor Statement

About Melco Crown Entertainment Limited

Melco Crown Entertainment, with its shares listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") (SEHK:6883) and its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market MPEL, is a developer, owner and through a Macau subsidiary which holds a gaming sub-concession, an operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities focused on the Macau market. Melco Crown Entertainment currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Melco Crown Entertainment's business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company is also developing the planned Studio City Project, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. For more information about Melco Crown Entertainment, please visit www.melco-crown.com.

Melco Crown Entertainment has strong support from both of its major shareholders, Melco International Development Limited ("Melco") and Crown Limited ("Crown"). Melco is a listed company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is Co-Chairman, an Executive Director and the CEO of Melco Crown Entertainment. Crown is a top-50 company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and led by Executive Chairman Mr. James Packer, who is also Co-Chairman and a Non-executive Director of Melco Crown Entertainment.