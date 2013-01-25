INVESTOR ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Large Financial Interests of Important Deadline in Lawsuit Against Zillow Inc. - Z

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 25, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until January 28, 2013 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Zillow, Inc. Z, if they purchased the Company's common stock during the period February 15, 2012 and November 6, 2012, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Zillow, and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), toll free, 877-515-1850, or via cell phone any time at 504-301-7900. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by January 28, 2013.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities class action and shareholder derivative litigation with offices in New York and Louisiana. KSF's lawyers have significant experience litigating complex securities class actions nationwide on behalf of both institutional and individual shareholders.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

CONTACT: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner, 877-515-1850 or after hours via cell phone 504-301-7900 lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com 206 Covington St. Madisonville, LA 70447