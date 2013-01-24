Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuy's Holdings, Inc. CHUY today announced the pricing of its secondary public offering of 4,500,000 shares of the Company's common stock at $25.00 per share. All of the shares in the offering are being offered by certain existing shareholders. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of common stock from certain selling shareholders. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on January 30, 2013, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Jefferies and Baird are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Raymond James and Stephens Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Jefferies & Company, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, or by telephone at (877) 547-6340; or Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 777 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202, by email at syndicate@rwbaird.com or by telephone at (800) 792-2413.

All shares are being offered pursuant to the prospectus included in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 24, 2013. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Chuy's

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy's owns and operates 40 full-service restaurants across eight states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex Mex inspired dishes. Chuy's highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, "unchained" look and feel, as expressed by the concept's motto "If you've seen one Chuy's, you've seen one Chuy's!".

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts, such as the statement regarding the expected date of closing, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of the Company. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward-looking statements based on a number of factors including, without limitation, market conditions and other factors disclosed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact: Fitzhugh Taylor (203) 682-8200 investors@chuys.com