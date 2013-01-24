Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution and Release Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2012 Results

KILGORE, Texas, Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. MMLP announced today it has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.77 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 and plans to publicly release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2012 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 27, 2013.

In addition, Martin Midstream Partners plans to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the quarter ended December 31, 2012 after the market closes on Monday, March 4, 2013.

Quarterly Cash Distribution

This quarterly distribution remains unchanged from the distribution paid in the prior quarter. The distribution is payable on February 14, 2013 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2013. The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is February 5, 2013. This distribution reflects an annualized distribution rate of $3.08 per unit and is based on Martin Midstream Partners' current operating performance the current general economic, industry, and market conditions affecting it.

Investor's Conference Call

An investors' conference call to review the third quarter results will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2013, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling (877) 878-2695. An audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (855) 859-2056 from 11:00 a.m. Central Time on February 28, 2013 through 10:59 p.m. Central Time on March 7, 2013. The access code for the conference call and the audio replay is Conference ID No. 93672427. The audio replay of the conference call will also be archived on Martin Midstream Partners' website at www.martinmidstream.com.

During the conference call, management will discuss certain non-generally accepted accounting principle financial measures for which reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures will be provided in Martin Midstream Partners' announcement concerning its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2012 which will be available on the investor relations page of Martin Midstream Partners website.

Qualified Notice to Nominees

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not the Partnership, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Partnership's primary business lines include: terminalling and storage services for petroleum products and by-products; NGL distribution services; sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements about Martin Midstream Partners' outlook and all other statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and all references to financial estimates rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside its control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. While Martin Midstream Partners believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in anticipating or predicting certain important factors. A discussion of these factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in Martin Midstream Partners' annual and quarterly reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Martin Midstream Partners disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, including financial estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Additional information concerning Martin Midstream is available on its website at www.martinmidstream.com.

