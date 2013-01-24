Palomar Medical Technologies to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2012 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 7, 2013 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Medical Technologies, Inc. PMTI, a global leader in laser and other light-based systems for aesthetic treatments, will hold its quarterly conference call of its 2012 fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results on Thursday, February 7, 2013 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time. If you would like to participate, please call (877) 881-2595 at 11:20 AM Eastern Time on that day.

A live webcast of Palomar's conference call will be available in the Investor Relations' section of the Company's web site palomarmedical.com. The online archive will be available one hour after the call and continue through Thursday, February 14, 2013.

About Palomar Medical Technologies, Inc.: Palomar is a global leader in laser and other light-based systems for aesthetic treatments. Palomar pioneered the optical hair removal field, when, in 1997, it introduced the first high-powered laser hair removal system. Since then, many of the major advances in light-based hair removal have been based on Palomar technology.

As a pioneer of fractional technology, Palomar is an owner of fundamental intellectual property in this area. In December 2009, Palomar received the first United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for the treatment of stretch marks using a fractional non-ablative laser. In September 2010, Palomar received the first FDA clearance for a fractional ablative and fractional non-ablative combination treatment.

In December 2006, Palomar became the first company to receive a 510(k) over-the-counter (OTC) clearance from the FDA for a new, patented, home-use, light-based hair removal device. In June 2009, Palomar became the first company to receive a 510(k) OTC clearance from the FDA for a new, patented, home-use, laser device for the treatment of periorbital wrinkles. OTC clearance allows these products to be marketed and sold directly to consumers without a prescription. Palomar introduced the PaloVia™ Skin Renewing Laser™ in December 2010.

There are now millions of laser- and light-based aesthetic procedures performed around the world every year in physician offices, clinics, spas, salons, and homes. Palomar is testing many new and exciting applications to further advance the aesthetic market and other surgical applications.

With the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements relating to new markets, future royalty amounts due from third parties, development and introduction of new products, and financial and operating projections. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risk and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein, and cause actual results, events and performance to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, results of future operations, technological difficulties in developing or introducing new products, the results of future research, lack of product demand and market acceptance for current and future products, the effect of economic conditions, challenges in managing joint ventures and research with third parties and government contracts, the impact of competitive products and pricing, governmental regulations with respect to medical devices, including whether FDA clearance will be obtained for future products and additional applications, the results of litigation, difficulties in collecting royalties, potential infringement of third-party intellectual property rights, factors affecting the Company's future income and resulting ability to utilize its NOLs, and/or other factors, which are detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including the report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2011 and the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

