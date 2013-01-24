Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Stock Offering and Completion of Conversion Transaction

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Bancorp, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company") NFBK, announced today that it has completed the "second step" conversion of Northfield Bancorp, MHC (the "MHC") and the Company's related stock offering, effective as of the close of business today. As a result of the closing of the conversion and offering, the Company is now the holding company for Northfield Bank (the "Bank"). The MHC and the Bank's former mid-tier holding company, also named Northfield Bancorp, Inc., have ceased to exist. The results of the stock offering were previously reported in a press release dated January 22, 2013.

The Company's common stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the trading symbol "NFBK" beginning on January 25, 2013.

Sandler O'Neill & Partners, L.P. acted as marketing agent for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. in connection with the offering. Luse Gorman Pomerenk & Schick, P.C. acted as legal counsel to Northfield Bancorp, Inc. in connection with the offering.

The shares of common stock of the Company are not savings accounts or savings deposits, may lose value and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency.

CONTACT: Company Contact: Steven M. Klein Chief Operating and Financial Officer Tel: (732) 499-7200 ext. 2510