CORRECTION -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports Record Earnings for 2012, Boosts Wealth Assets by 38.4% to $6.7 Billion

by Benzinga Staff
January 24, 2013 5:02 PM | 24 seconds read

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Jan. 24, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a press release issued today by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation BMTC with the same headline, please note that the wealth asset value on the headline should be $6.7 billion, not $6.4 billion as originally stated. All other data was correct.

CONTACT: FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Ted Peters, Chairman 610-581-4800 J. Duncan Smith, CFO 610-526-2466

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases